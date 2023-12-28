en English
China

China’s Military Rebukes US after High-Level Talks: Deep-Seated Mistrust Continues

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:19 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:53 am EST
China’s Military Rebukes US after High-Level Talks: Deep-Seated Mistrust Continues

In a recent display of intensified diplomatic exchanges, China’s military issued a stern rebuke against the United States following a breakthrough in high-level military talks between the two global powerhouses. The dialogues, aimed at diffusing growing tensions and fostering better communication, took an unexpected turn when the Chinese military accused the US of undermining China’s sovereignty and security interests.

(Read Also: Balancing Act: China’s Yuan and Its Economic Vision for 2024)

Contentious Issue of US Arms Sales to Taiwan

The Chinese side expressed particular concern over US arms sales to Taiwan, a territory that China regards as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. The US, on the other hand, has been critical of China’s military actions in the region, including its increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea and its approach towards Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Keeping Communication Channels Open

Despite the harsh rhetoric, both sides acknowledged the importance of keeping communication channels open to avoid misunderstandings and potential conflicts. The recent talks were seen as a positive step after a period of strained relations. However, the response from the Chinese military underscores the deep-seated mistrust and divergent interests that continue to challenge US-China relations.

(Read Also: China’s Leap in Space Exploration: Successful Launch of Long March-11 Rocket)

Tensions Rising in the South China Sea

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced military exercises in the South China Sea off China’s Guangdong province, signalling escalating tensions. China is currently in dispute with several countries including Vietnam and the Philippines over territorial claims in this region. Recently, Malaysia rejected Beijing’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea. The US has hit out at China, urging nations to push back against Beijing, accusing it of bullying its neighbours and militarizing features in the South China Sea.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

