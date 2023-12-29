China’s Lower-Core Graphics Cards Spark Debate Amid Tech Export Controls

Recent revelations have emerged around the apparent disparity in the core count of certain graphics cards sold in China, compared to their international counterparts. The Chinese versions reportedly have 14,592 CUDA cores, a noticeable difference from the 16,384 cores found in the models sold outside of China. The pressing question is whether this discrepancy is the result of distinct chips being used, or if it’s an outcome of firmware modification that disables certain cores.

(Read Also: China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes)

Firmware Modification: A Viable Explanation?

Speculation within the tech community leans towards firmware alteration, suggesting that chips with higher failed core counts during testing are intentionally disabled to meet the specifications for the Chinese market. This theory raises a fascinating possibility – if the cores are merely disabled, could they be reactivated by consumers? In the past, tech enthusiasts have been able to re-enable failed cores in consumer cards. The prospect of an 11% performance boost might tempt some to risk tampering with these pricier cards.

Technology Export Controls and Their Implications

An interesting sidebar to this discussion is the reference to the Biden Administration’s efforts to enforce technology export controls to China. The effects of these restrictions are far-reaching, impacting users of Baidu’s Large Language Model (LLM), among others. NVIDIA’s RTX 4090D, a modified version of the RTX 4090, seems to be a strategy to circumnavigate these export restrictions. The 4090D, with a reduced number of Tensor cores and a 425W TDP, is due for imminent launch, with availability expected in January 2024.

(Read Also: China Asserts Third Parties Have No Right to Interfere in South China Sea Dispute)

Looking Forward: The RTX 4090D and Beyond

The GeForce RTX 4090D has already been launched in China, equipped with 14,592 CUDA cores, 24GB G6X memory, and a 425W TDP. Its silicon quality falls below that of the RTX 3080 10GB, leading to speculation about the possibility of an RTX 4080ti variant with a 20GB or higher memory buffer. The forthcoming release of the RTX 4090D and its implications for the RTX 4080ti have stirred up a whirl of anticipation and speculation in the tech world.

Read More