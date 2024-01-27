China's Industrial Profits Drop for Second Year, Rebound Expected

China's industrial firms experienced a 2.3% decrease in profits in 2023, marking the second year of continuous decline, following a 4.4% drop in the first 11 months. The data, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), point to the overcapacity in certain sectors leading to reduced factory gate prices as a primary cause for this downward trend. However, despite the year's downturn, experts predict an upswing in the coming year.

A Rebound on the Horizon?

Nie Wen, an economist at Hwabao Trust, forecasts a boost in industrial profits ranging between 5 and 6% in the ensuing year. The prediction is based on a mild improvement in demand and record low inventories across China, Europe, the United States, and Japan. This hopeful outlook is reinforced by a 16.8% surge in industrial profits in December, albeit a deceleration from November's 29.5% increase.

Performance Across Sectors

While the overall trend in 2023 was a downturn, some sectors showed promising growth. Notably, the railway, ship, and aerospace transport equipment sectors saw a profit increase of 22%. The automobile industry, buoyed by high production levels, also reported a 5.9% rise in profits.

China's Economic Growth Amid Challenges

China's economy expanded by 5.2% in 2023. However, the recovery process remains fragile due to multiple factors including a prolonged housing downturn, deflationary risks, and a slowdown in global growth. The central bank's recent decision to cut bank reserves by 50 basis points, the most significant reduction in two years, is viewed as a measure to support the economy. Additional stimulus is expected, with speculations of an injection of an extra 1 trillion yuan in special treasury bonds.