China's Cybersecurity Watchdog Reviews Shein Ahead of Anticipated US IPO

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the country's top cybersecurity watchdog, is conducting a rigorous security review of the fast-fashion powerhouse, Shein. The review is happening as the company prepares for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The CAC's investigation focuses on Shein's data management practices, specifically how it handles information about its China-based employees, partners, and suppliers. The aim is to ensure that Shein can prevent potential data leaks overseas.

CAC Review: A Potential Roadblock to Shein's IPO

The CAC's review could potentially complicate Shein's plans for its IPO. The fashion giant's listing plans already require approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, adding another layer of uncertainty. Amid growing political opposition in the U.S and concerns about forced labor, Shein's IPO dreams could face a setback at a time when global equity markets exhibit signs of weakness.

Shein's Strategic Decisions

Shein's strategic decisions, such as moving its headquarters to Singapore and choosing not to sell products in China, are seen as moves to reduce the risk of being perceived as a security-sensitive company. These decisions could potentially ease the approval process for its IPO.

Implications of the Security Review

The security review by the CAC is of significant importance. It not only requires Shein to gain approval from both Chinese and U.S. regulators before going public, but it also serves as a precautionary measure to avoid a scenario akin to Didi Global's. Didi Global faced a security review shortly after its IPO in the U.S, which led to its delisting and caused a considerable loss in shareholder value. The review by the CAC could therefore potentially delay Shein's listing and impact its IPO dreams.