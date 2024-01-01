China-US Relations in 2024: A Cautious Outlook Amid New Year Celebrations

As the world welcomes 2024, a sense of caution looms over the future of China-US relations. Experts acknowledge that the most intense period of the bilateral relationship may have passed, but they remain vigilant, wary of potential ‘gray rhino’ events. These looming threats are highly probable, yet often neglected, and could bear significant impact, especially as the United States enters an election year.

Power Dynamics and Global Governance

The dynamics of international relations are intricate, particularly when they involve major powers like China and the United States. The essence of global governance heavily relies on the cooperation of these significant players. Despite the inevitable presence of competition, the need for balance in the China-US dynamic is pivotal to addressing global challenges. Cooperation between these nations is not just desirable, but essential for the stability of global governance.

China’s Domestic Landscape

New Year celebrations in China are brimming with vibrancy, reflecting the cultural, tourism, and domestic film sectors’ vitality. A longstanding tradition for many Chinese is to tune into television at 7 pm on December 31, a practice underscoring the cultural significance of the New Year in China. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his New Year message for 2024, emphasized certain aspects, although the specifics were not detailed in the provided content.

Business Challenges in China

However, multinational corporations in China face increasing risks due to heightened scrutiny from Beijing, slower economic growth, and escalating geopolitical tensions with the US. The World Bank projects China’s growth rate to decelerate to 4.5% in 2024. Additionally, China’s revised Counter-Espionage Law grants the government more control over corporate data, posing challenges for Western companies. Consequently, several businesses have decided to shut their operations and withdraw from China, leading to a negative foreign direct investment of $11.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Amid these complex dynamics, President Xi Jinping stressed the need for ‘peaceful coexistence’ between China and the US in a letter to President Joe Biden, highlighting the progress made since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two nations in 1979.