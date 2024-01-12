en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China-U.S. Trade Takes Historic Dip Amid Geopolitical Strife

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
China-U.S. Trade Takes Historic Dip Amid Geopolitical Strife

In a historic shift, 2023 marked the first drop in trade volume between China and the United States in four years. As per the data released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, the bilateral trade value stood at $664.4 billion, an 11.6 percent decrease from the preceding year. The last time such a downturn was witnessed was in 2019. This reduction in trade, amid the escalating geopolitical tensions between the world’s two largest economies, offers an insight into the changing dynamics of international trade relations and the potential influence of geopolitical issues on economic activities.

Unraveling the Trade Decline

It is crucial to note that the specific reasons for the decline in trade figures remain unmentioned in the data. However, the implications suggest that the increasing geopolitical tensions between China and the United States could have played a significant role. The overall trade performance of China in 2023 also underlines this downturn with a decline in exports to the United States by 6.89% in December, contributing to an overall trade decline of 5% to $5.94 trillion, compared to the previous year.

Global Factors at Play

Several global factors have been cited, such as geopolitical tensions, sluggish domestic demand, and a global economic slowdown. Predictions from the World Bank anticipate the global trade growth in 2024 to be only half the average in the decade before the pandemic, with weak external demand continuing to hamper China’s exports. The trade between the U.S. and China saw a significant dip in November 2023, with the combined value of goods traded falling to $49.4 billion, nearly 14% below the level in October 2023.

Trade Diversification and Its Impact

Reports indicate a continued decline in trade between the U.S. and the rest of the world, with the cumulative loss of trade since February 2023 surpassing $155 billion. A noteworthy shift is seen in the United States increasingly diversifying suppliers for products it had heavily relied on China for. This push for trade diversification along with the Biden administration maintaining tariffs on Chinese products has led to the Federal Reserve raising concerns about the impact of the decline in U.S.-China trade on inflation. Correspondingly, Chinese companies are altering their business practices with the U.S., and the Chinese government is actively working to reduce its reliance on the U.S. for exports.

0
Business China United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Samsung's Lee Family Sells $2 Billion Shares to Cover Inheritance Tax
Members of South Korea’s Lee family, the founding dynasty of the global tech titan Samsung, have orchestrated one of Asia’s largest block trades this year, unloading an estimated 644 billion won ($2 billion) worth of shares in Samsung Electronics and its affiliates. The move is part of a concerted effort to address the hefty inheritance
Samsung's Lee Family Sells $2 Billion Shares to Cover Inheritance Tax
Peruvian Government to Consider Financial Aid for State Oil Company Petroperu
3 mins ago
Peruvian Government to Consider Financial Aid for State Oil Company Petroperu
VR Capital Urges Court to Proceed with Lawsuit Against PDVSA
4 mins ago
VR Capital Urges Court to Proceed with Lawsuit Against PDVSA
Sebi Resolves Over 3,000 Complaints in December Through SCORES
2 mins ago
Sebi Resolves Over 3,000 Complaints in December Through SCORES
High Energy Batteries (India) Limited: A Deep Dive into India's Defense Battery Manufacturing
3 mins ago
High Energy Batteries (India) Limited: A Deep Dive into India's Defense Battery Manufacturing
Emcore Corp. Reshuffles Board, Eyes Strategic Growth
3 mins ago
Emcore Corp. Reshuffles Board, Eyes Strategic Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnam Politburo Advocates for Greater Private Sector Involvement in Child Care
2 mins
Vietnam Politburo Advocates for Greater Private Sector Involvement in Child Care
St John Ambulance Responds to Surge in Emergencies Amidst Port Moresby's Civil Unrest
3 mins
St John Ambulance Responds to Surge in Emergencies Amidst Port Moresby's Civil Unrest
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
4 mins
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
4 mins
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
5 mins
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
5 mins
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
7 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
7 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
9 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app