China

China-U.S. Military Dialogue Signals Positive Step Amid Geopolitical Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:57 am EST
China-U.S. Military Dialogue Signals Positive Step Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The recent dialogue between top military officials of China and the United States has garnered global attention. As the first highest-level military contact in over a year, the video call has been hailed as ‘positive and constructive’ by the Chinese Defense Ministry. This conversation marks a significant step in the relationship between the world’s two most powerful militaries, fostering hopes for stability amid geopolitical tensions.

Re-establishing High-Level Military Communication

The call, which took place on December 21, 2023, saw General Liu Zhenli, Chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission, talking with General Charles Brown, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. This dialogue serves as a follow-up to a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco where the decision was made to re-establish high-level military communication channels.

Implementing Agreements and Promoting Mutual Respect

The discussion wasn’t devoid of candor as the two sides exchanged in-depth views on various issues of mutual interest, including the implementation of military-related consensus reached during the Xi-Biden meeting. The call has been viewed as a substantive move towards fostering a sound and steady development of the military-to-military relationship.

Despite the positive outcomes, China expressed its dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the U.S. passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2024, which contains negative China-related content. These include support for Taiwan’s military and participation in international organizations. The Chinese side reiterated the need for equality and mutual respect in military exchanges, emphasizing the U.S. to change its behavior.

Ongoing Communication and Coordination

The defense authorities of both nations are reportedly in ongoing communication and coordination regarding specific exchange programs. This development was conveyed by Wu Qian, the spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry, during a regular press briefing in Beijing on December 28, 2023. The call has underscored the commitment of both countries to work together respectfully and equitably to promote healthy and stable development of relations.

0
China International Relations United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

