China Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties with U.S. Cities Amid Strategic Competition

In a strategic bid to boost economic cooperation, China is actively pursuing stronger ties with two Democrat-led cities in the United States, namely San Francisco and New York City. This initiative, led by Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), aims to forge robust synergies between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area in China and the aforementioned US cities.

(Read Also: Malaysia-China JV Secures MYR943 Million Contract for KUTS Project’s Red Line)

Aiming for Economic Prosperity

Underpinning the initiative is CPAFFC’s goal to enhance mutual visits and exchanges, with the intent of stimulating regional economic development and benefiting local communities in both nations. This strategic move comes amid a heightened state of competition between the U.S. and China, particularly in the realms of economic and technological dominance.

Strategic Competition and Policy Recommendations

The House Select Committee on Strategic Competition recently released a report outlining strategies to reset this competition, with nearly 150 policy recommendations. Central to these strategies is the issue of intellectual property, with the U.S. expressing concerns about Beijing’s attempts at intellectual property appropriation.

Biden-Xi Exchange: A Gesture of Diplomatic Engagement

Amidst this complex web of economic and technological rivalry, diplomatic engagement continues. President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping recently exchanged congratulatory messages on the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. Both leaders reflected on the challenges and contributions to global peace and prosperity, highlighting their previous meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco.

(Read Also: Pioneering Study in China Shows New Ways to Prevent Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission)

China’s Economic Landscape and Prospects

While China grapples with economic challenges, including struggles to rekindle growth to pre-pandemic levels and dealing with the fallout of a trade war over semiconductor production, foreign investors are showing increasing confidence in the nation’s financial system. International institutions are expanding their footprints in China, taking advantage of the country’s ongoing financial liberalization and the business opportunities it presents.

China’s Pledge to Strengthen Housing Sector

In a move to support its struggling housing sector, China’s central bank has pledged 350 billion yuan ($49.1 billion) in loans to policy banks. The loans are intended for infrastructure construction and affordable housing projects. Beijing also plans to provide at least 1 trillion yuan of low-cost financing to urban village redevelopment and affordable housing programs.

Read More