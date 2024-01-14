China Hits Record Electricity Demand Amid Extreme Cold, Raises Blackout Fears

China’s electricity demand hit an unprecedented high of 12,384 megawatts on Thursday night under the pressure of extreme cold weather. Despite initial stability, the situation rapidly turned precarious within 48 hours, leading to potential brownout and blackout warnings. The power system’s stability on Thursday was largely credited to a robust wind power generation, which contributed approximately 1,200 megawatts during the peak hours of 4-7 p.m.

Wind Power Fails to Sustain Demand

However, as the cold weather persisted, the wind power generation significantly dwindled in the following days, leaving the region grappling with the escalating electricity demand. Further exacerbating the situation, the region faced additional challenges with reduced imports and the conspicuous absence of solar power during peak times.

Natural Gas Plants under Strain

Adding another layer of complexity, a natural gas plant unexpectedly went offline, and a second was operating at reduced capacity. This unforeseen strain on the electricity grid led to the adoption of load shedding strategies to prevent a system overload, a solution that is often considered a last resort.

Imminent Power Rationing

China’s electricity woes underscore the global energy supply crunch that the world’s most populous nation is grappling with. The nation faces the real risk of not having an adequate supply of coal and natural gas to heat households and power factories. This scarcity could result in power rationing, a problem China has battled with during the last winter and over the summer. The recent surge in electricity demand and the resulting instability of the power grid serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for diversified and reliable energy sources.