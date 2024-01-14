en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

China Hits Record Electricity Demand Amid Extreme Cold, Raises Blackout Fears

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
China Hits Record Electricity Demand Amid Extreme Cold, Raises Blackout Fears

China’s electricity demand hit an unprecedented high of 12,384 megawatts on Thursday night under the pressure of extreme cold weather. Despite initial stability, the situation rapidly turned precarious within 48 hours, leading to potential brownout and blackout warnings. The power system’s stability on Thursday was largely credited to a robust wind power generation, which contributed approximately 1,200 megawatts during the peak hours of 4-7 p.m.

Wind Power Fails to Sustain Demand

However, as the cold weather persisted, the wind power generation significantly dwindled in the following days, leaving the region grappling with the escalating electricity demand. Further exacerbating the situation, the region faced additional challenges with reduced imports and the conspicuous absence of solar power during peak times.

Natural Gas Plants under Strain

Adding another layer of complexity, a natural gas plant unexpectedly went offline, and a second was operating at reduced capacity. This unforeseen strain on the electricity grid led to the adoption of load shedding strategies to prevent a system overload, a solution that is often considered a last resort.

Imminent Power Rationing

China’s electricity woes underscore the global energy supply crunch that the world’s most populous nation is grappling with. The nation faces the real risk of not having an adequate supply of coal and natural gas to heat households and power factories. This scarcity could result in power rationing, a problem China has battled with during the last winter and over the summer. The recent surge in electricity demand and the resulting instability of the power grid serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for diversified and reliable energy sources.

0
Energy United States Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
46 mins ago
Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria's Fuel Independence
It’s a landmark moment for Nigeria, as the Dangote refinery, the continent’s most extensive diesel and aviation fuel refinery, has commenced production. The refinery, capable of refining 650,000 barrels per day, is set to terminate Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports upon reaching its full operational capacity. Built by Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa,
Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria's Fuel Independence
Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive
3 hours ago
Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
4 hours ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
Texas Bolsters Power Grid Ahead of Record Winter Demand
55 mins ago
Texas Bolsters Power Grid Ahead of Record Winter Demand
Bitcoin ETFs Launch Impact: Crypto Miners Brace for a Tumble
58 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs Launch Impact: Crypto Miners Brace for a Tumble
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
3 hours ago
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
15 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
15 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
15 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
16 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
16 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
16 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
16 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
17 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
17 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
3 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
7 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
14 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app