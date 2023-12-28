en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

China Criticizes U.S. ‘Cold War’ Mindset Amid High-Level Military Talks

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:06 am EST
China Criticizes U.S. ‘Cold War’ Mindset Amid High-Level Military Talks

In a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tension, the Chinese Defence Ministry has voiced strong criticism of the United States’ military activities in the Asia Pacific region. The Ministry accused Washington of harbouring a “Cold War” mentality, a statement that followed the resumption of high-level military talks between the two nations. Both sides have publicly committed to restoring contact as a means to circumvent potential miscalculations.

(Read Also: China’s Diplomatic Efforts: Brokering Ceasefire in Gaza and Negotiating Release of Detainees)

China-US Military Talks: A Push for Mutual Respect

Despite the seemingly positive outcomes from a recent videoconference involving leading military officials from both countries, the Chinese spokesperson, Wu Qian, insisted that the U.S. must take tangible actions to promote a healthy military relationship predicated on equality and respect. This demand arises amidst the United States’ continued military presence in disputed territories and its strengthening alliances in the Asia Pacific.

Taiwan: A Flashpoint in the Dialogue

An integral part of the discourse was Taiwan, which is on the brink of a presidential election. Wu accused Taipei’s government of inflating the threat from China for its political benefits and issued a stern warning to the U.S. against supplying arms to Taiwan. He termed such an act as a perilous gamble. Conversely, Taiwan’s defence ministry has reported no significant Chinese military activity before the election but maintains a vigilant stance.

(Read Also: Navigating Tensions: President Marcos Jr. and the South China Sea Dispute Amid Economic Prosperity)

South China Sea: Tensions and Skirmishes

In the South China Sea, tensions have escalated due to skirmishes involving China and the Philippines, with the U.S. backing Manila. Wu chastised the U.S. for its role in encouraging the Philippines in these disputes. These confrontations along with U.S. ships patrolling disputed areas have amplified the strain between the two nations.

Domestic Affairs: Anti-Corruption Purge in China

On the domestic front, China is experiencing an anti-corruption purge within the People’s Liberation Army. This is apparent from the recent removal of executives from premier aerospace and defence firms and the ongoing investigation of former defence minister Li Shangfu over allegations of corrupt military procurement.

The escalating tensions, complex geopolitical issues, and evolving domestic scenarios paint a vivid picture of the current state of China-US relations. As these two global powers navigate their differences, the world watches keenly, aware of the far-reaching implications of their decisions.

Read More

0
Asia United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Financial Markets Surge on Fed Rate Cut Expectations

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Xi Jinping: Navigating a Complex Foreign Policy Landscape

By Rizwan Shah

Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future

By Ebenezer Mensah

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes ...
@Asia · 2 hours
China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes ...
heart comment 0
Unusual Events Across Asia Spark Global Conversations

By BNN Correspondents

Unusual Events Across Asia Spark Global Conversations
Cambodia Witnesses Surge in Tourist Arrivals in 2023, Chinese Visitors Lead the Charge

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Cambodia Witnesses Surge in Tourist Arrivals in 2023, Chinese Visitors Lead the Charge
China Advises Citizens to Evacuate Northern Myanmar Amid Escalating Unrest

By Geeta Pillai

China Advises Citizens to Evacuate Northern Myanmar Amid Escalating Unrest
Vietnam’s Demographic Challenge: A Precipitous Drop in Fertility Rate

By BNN Correspondents

Vietnam's Demographic Challenge: A Precipitous Drop in Fertility Rate
Latest Headlines
World News
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
24 seconds
Parliamentary Recess: Unfinished Business and the Road Ahead
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
3 mins
The Transformative Journey of Dawn Davies: From Dementia Diagnosis to Hope
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
4 mins
Gaza Violence Escalates, Global Leaders Weigh In: Today's International News Roundup
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
5 mins
CSX's 'Run for Cambodian Children' Event: Promoting Health, Charity, and Investment
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
6 mins
A Year of Breakthroughs: Cardiology Advancements in 2023
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
7 mins
The Bedrock of Botswana's Democracy: An Examination of its Parliament
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
8 mins
Postponed Meeting Throws Sudanic Peace Efforts into Disarray
Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel
10 mins
Qatar Court Amends Death Sentences of Former Indian Naval Personnel
Over 40 Dead in Liberia Gas Tanker Explosion
12 mins
Over 40 Dead in Liberia Gas Tanker Explosion
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
28 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
46 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
55 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
58 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
1 hour
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
4 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app