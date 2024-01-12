en English
China

China and US Renew Pact to Protect Cultural Heritage, Combat Illegal Relic Trade

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
China and the United States have renewed an important intergovernmental agreement aimed at preventing the theft and illegal trade of cultural relics. Originally signed on January 14, 2009, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets US import restrictions on Chinese archaeological materials from the Paleolithic period to the end of the Tang Dynasty, as well as monumental sculpture and wall art at least 250 years old.

Aligning with UNESCO’s Goals

This extension aligns with the goals of UNESCO’s 1970 Convention on the prohibition of illicit trafficking of cultural property. It provides guidelines for US Customs and Border Protection to restrict certain imports and is a result of cooperative efforts between the two nations’ law enforcement agencies.

Successful Repatriation of Cultural Relics

Since the agreement’s inception, 504 Chinese cultural relics have been repatriated from the US to China, with the largest single repatriation involving 361 relics in 2019. The agreement has now been confirmed for another five-year period starting from April 2023.

Global Commitment to Protecting Cultural Heritage

The renewal of the agreement is seen as a step forward in cultural communication and cooperation, reflecting a commitment to protecting shared cultural heritage globally. China has similar agreements with 25 other countries as of the end of 2023.

China United States
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

