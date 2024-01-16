China and U.S. Set to Discuss Renewal of Crucial Science and Technology Agreement

In November 2023, during the summit in San Francisco, China and the United States set the stage for talks on renewing the China-U.S. Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement. This significant agreement, first signed in 1979 and renewed every five years, has been a catalyst for scientific and technological exchanges that have had far-reaching impacts on both nations and the global community.

A Legacy of Collaboration

Despite ideological opposition from some American politicians, the agreement has fostered significant progress in addressing global challenges such as climate change, environmental conservation, energy, and disease control. Numerous joint ventures have emerged from this agreement, including the renowned Daya Bay Reactor Neutrino Experiment, advances in collider and nuclear fusion experiments, and breakthroughs in genome research, quantum computing, and space science.

Impacting the Future of Technology

A standout achievement under this agreement is the development of ultrahigh-mobility semiconducting epigraphene by scientists from Tianjin University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. This innovation surpasses the performance of silicon and signifies a leap forward in graphene electronics, potentially revolutionizing the tech industry.

Strong Support for Renewal

More than 1,000 scientists, including two professors from Stanford University, and a significant portion of the U.S. academic community, have voiced their strong advocacy for the renewal of the agreement. They underscored its importance in facilitating research and education advancements. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during the 45th anniversary of China-U.S. diplomatic relations commemoration, emphasized the essentiality of cooperation between the two nations for mutual and global benefit.

The renewal of the science and technology agreement is a critical component for continued progress. If not pursued, it could signify a significant loss to the scientific community and the world at large. As such, the upcoming talks and potential renewal will be closely watched by the global community.