Children’s Center of Albert Lea Embraces New Year with Leadership Change

In a testament to the dynamism of change and the promise of growth, The Children’s Center of Albert Lea, a childcare beacon with over 50 years of history, has welcomed the new year with a significant leadership transition. Dani Clevenger, a name synonymous with commitment and passion in the realm of childcare, has assumed her role as the center’s new executive director.

Passionate Leadership Ushers in a New Era

Clevenger officially took the helm on December 15, heralding a new chapter for the center. She brings with her a wealth of experience, including a noteworthy stint at Tiger Cub Childcare under the Albert Lea Area Schools. Her vision and enthusiasm are palpable as she looks forward to implementing changes that will enhance the center’s ability to serve the community.

A Commitment to Quality Care and Education

Operating two facilities that cater to infants, toddlers, and school-aged children, The Children’s Center of Albert Lea is driven by its mission: To provide quality care and education in a nurturing environment. Clevenger’s commitment to this cause aligns seamlessly with the center’s ethos, reinforcing its position as a significant local institution.

Addressing the Childcare Shortage

In the face of a pressing childcare shortage, Clevenger is committed to exploring innovative ways to expand the center’s services and reduce waitlists, all while strictly adhering to Minnesota’s childcare regulations. Alongside her leadership role, she is actively seeking new board members to contribute to the center’s mission and help shape its future, underlining her dedication to the center and the community it serves.

As The Children’s Center of Albert Lea embarks on its journey under new leadership, the community eagerly anticipates the manifestation of Clevenger’s vision. Her passion, experience, and commitment make her an invaluable asset, and the center looks forward to a future marked by growth, excellence, and unwavering service to the community.