Childhaven and Children’s Home Society of Washington Merge to Form Akin, Aiming to Innovate Social Services

Childhaven and Children’s Home Society of Washington (CHSW), two of the most influential child and family support organizations in Washington state, have merged to form a new entity named Akin. With a mission to innovate and enhance social services, Akin aims to transform population-level health by addressing unique family stressors, providing a wider range of resources, and disrupting systemic and multi-generational cycles of inequity.

Merger for a Stronger Future

The merger of Childhaven and CHSW is a strategic move aimed at preventing childhood and family crises and bolstering child and family health and well-being. The unified entity, Akin, will continue the legacy of its founding organizations by serving as a first line of support to families. It’s primary focus is to keep families intact, preventing children from entering the foster care system wherever possible. The newly formed organization will operate with a starting budget of nearly $50 million, positioning it among the top 25 largest human services organizations in Washington.

Akin’s Multifaceted Approach

Akin plans to offer a comprehensive suite of services that includes behavioral health, early learning and developmental support for infants and toddlers, parenting education, and workforce development initiatives. Additionally, Akin will provide mentorship for parents with children in the foster care system, creating a supportive environment for families in crisis. The organization’s approach is relationship-based, aiming to create positive impacts on children and families by offering tailored, wrap-around services.

Leadership and Future Plans

Dave Newell, the former CEO of CHSW, will helm Akin, using his vast experience to steer the organization towards its goals. Meanwhile, Jon Botten, the previous CEO of Childhaven, will continue to support the organization in a consultative role. As part of its forward-looking strategy, Akin aims to increase the number of family resource centers operating in Washington state and build a workforce development program to enhance expertise in infant and early childhood mental health among childcare workers statewide.

Akin acknowledges that the historical approaches of CHSW and Childhaven have had unintended negative consequences, particularly on non-white children. In recognition of this, the new organization is committed to addressing these issues, with a particular focus on breaking the cycle of systemic and multi-generational cycles of inequity.