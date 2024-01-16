Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass Engages with 419th Fighter Wing in Transparent Discussion

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force, JoAnne S. Bass, embarked on an insightful journey to the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on January 7th, 2024. Braving harsh winter elements, she met with key figures, including Colonels Ron Sloma and Bradley Klemesrud, to discuss the evolving needs of the Air Force in the face of intensifying global competition.

Advertisment

Interactive Leadership Luncheon

As part of her visit, Bass hosted a luncheon at the Hillcrest Dining Facility, where she broke bread with exceptional performers from the wing. The informal setting facilitated candid conversations, allowing the Chief Master Sgt. to gain valuable insights into the ground realities of the Force.

Addressing the Force’s Strategy and Future Missions

Advertisment

Bass also conducted a mission brief, detailing the significant role the 419th Fighter Wing plays in the Air Force's overarching strategy and the development of future operational training. Her emphasis on the critical role of each member in the force's strength resonated deeply with the Airmen.

Transparent All Call with the Airmen

In a remarkable display of transparent leadership, Bass led an all call with approximately 1,200 Airmen. The discussion ranged over various topics, such as Air Force restructuring, recruitment, retention, and the use of social media. Her interactive approach allowed her to gather insights, which she intends to relay to senior Air Force leaders, reflecting her commitment to fostering a positive work culture and acknowledging the unwavering dedication of service members.

Accompanying her on this visit was Chief Master Sgt. John Alsvig, the U.S. Air Force first sergeant special duty manager. Bass’ visit to the 419th Fighter Wing exemplifies the essence of true leadership – staying connected with the force's pulse and being cognizant of its evolving needs.