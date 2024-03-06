Chicks With Sticks Brings Caribbean Vibes to Black Mountain, Maine Amid Snow

On a chilly Sunday, March 10, Black Mountain of Maine in Rumford transforms into a Caribbean oasis with the performance of Chicks With Sticks Steel Drummers. Jill Longstaff, Diane Mawhinney, Dee Kersey, and Josh Caron, reprising his role as 'Sticks,' are set to entertain with their vibrant Caribbean-style music from 1-4 p.m., inviting all ages to experience the rhythm amidst the snow. With a unique partnership with LL Bean, the venue also offers enticing $45 lift tickets and complimentary snowshoeing, making it a not-to-miss winter escapade.

Caribbean Rhythms in the Cold

The ensemble's choice to perform regardless of weather conditions highlights their dedication to bringing warmth and joy through music. The invitation to don tropical wear, while not mandatory, adds a playful twist to the event, encouraging attendees to momentarily escape the winter blues. This performance not only showcases the versatility of steel drum music but also enriches the cultural tapestry of Rumford, offering a unique juxtaposition of Caribbean sounds against the backdrop of Maine's snowy landscape.

More Than Just Music

Black Mountain's collaboration with LL Bean elevates the experience by offering affordable lift tickets and free snowshoeing, underlining the venue's commitment to making winter sports accessible. This initiative, coupled with the musical event, positions Black Mountain as a hub of winter activities that cater to a wide audience. The availability of limited snowshoeing equipment further emphasizes the importance of early participation, ensuring attendees can fully enjoy what the day has to offer.

A Day of Festivities

Aside from the musical spectacle, guests have the opportunity to explore the broader offerings of Black Mountain of Maine. The event serves not only as a platform for the Chicks With Sticks ensemble to showcase their talent but also highlights the mountain's facilities and services. Through this fusion of music and outdoor activities, the event promises a holistic experience that combines the thrill of winter sports with the soothing allure of Caribbean music, making it an exceptional day out for families, friends, and music enthusiasts alike.

As the Chicks With Sticks prepare to fill Black Mountain with the sounds of the Caribbean, attendees are reminded of the power of music to unite, uplift, and transform. This event stands as a testament to the creativity and resilience of artists and venues alike, offering a slice of tropical paradise in the heart of Maine's winter. A day at Black Mountain on March 10 promises not just a musical journey but a celebration of community, sport, and the enduring spirit of joy.