Chicken Price-Fixing Lawsuit: House of Raeford Farms Settles for $460,000; Two Defendants Remain

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s relentless pursuit of justice in an alleged price-fixing scandal within the chicken industry has resulted in House of Raeford Farms acceding to pay $460,000 to settle legal claims. This settlement leaves only two out of the original 19 defendants—Foster Farms and Wayne-Sanderson Farms—to face trial in the King County Superior Court in October 2024. The lawsuit alleges that since 2008, the chicken producers had engaged in an illegal conspiracy, leading to skyrocketing chicken prices and consumers losing millions of dollars.

Millions Recovered, Millions More Awaited

The state, thus far, has managed to recover a staggering $35.5 million from 15 of the conspirators. These funds are being meticulously disbursed as restitution to Washington households that live at or below 175% of the federal poverty level. The Attorney General’s Office has demonstrated its commitment to consumer restitution, recouping costs and fees, and bolstering future enforcement efforts with the proceeds from these settlements.

Cooperation and Compliance

As part of their settlements, the companies are obligated to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Furthermore, they are required to introduce internal policies to ensure compliance with antitrust laws, thereby safeguarding against similar infringements in the future.

Awaiting Trial and Potential Restitutions

The trial against the remaining defendants, Foster Farms and Wayne-Sanderson Farms, if held, will result in the judge overseeing the allocation of any recovered funds. The implications of this case extend far beyond the poultry industry—it is a testament to the steadfast efforts of the Attorney General’s office in safeguarding consumer rights and enforcing legal and ethical business practices.