en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chick-fil-A’s Price Surge: A Sign of the Times?

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Chick-fil-A’s Price Surge: A Sign of the Times?

Fast-food giant Chick-fil-A has significantly raised its prices by 21% over the past two years, leading to popular menu items like the signature chicken sandwich now costing $5.79, up from under $5 in 2021, and $6.99 in New York City. The eight-piece chicken nuggets have seen a similar hike, now priced at $5.95.

Widening Gap with CPI Inflation Rate

The price surge in Chick-fil-A contrasts sharply with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate, which indicated a mere 3.1% increase in November. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a slight 0.2% monthly rise in the food index for November, a decrease from the previous month’s 0.3% rise. This widening gap between the CPI inflation rate and the price hike at Chick-fil-A raises questions about the factors driving the surge.

Minimum Wage Hikes and Rising Food Prices

One of the potential contributing factors could be the recent wage hikes in several states. In New York, the minimum wage has been increased to $16 in certain areas with future plans to reach $17 by 2026, as part of a statewide plan to raise wages. Similarly, other states like California and Connecticut have also raised their minimum wages to $16 and $15.69 respectively, impacting approximately 30 states with rates above the federal minimum of $7.25. These wage increases are seen to be contributing to the rising food prices across the country.

Potential Impact on Fast Food Industry

Brandon Arnold, from the National Taxpayers Union, commented on the potential impact of these wage hikes on the fast food industry. He suggested that to cope with the rising wages, establishments may have to either raise their prices or explore ways to reduce labor costs. This raises concerns about the future cost of items like McDonald’s Big Mac, which could potentially reach $15 in states with higher minimum wages.

While the exact reason for Chick-fil-A’s price surge remains unclear, the interplay of high inflation and wage hikes seems to be a plausible contributing factor, signaling a potential trend across the fast-food industry.

0
Business Economy United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Secret Identity Comics: A New Chapter in Fresno's Comic Book Legacy
Marking a new era for comic lovers in Fresno, California, Secret Identity Comics opened its doors with a grand turnout that extended onto the streets. The store’s launch represents not just the beginning of a new business, but the continuation of a communal tradition deeply rooted in the city’s cultural fabric. This tradition was previously
Secret Identity Comics: A New Chapter in Fresno's Comic Book Legacy
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
4 mins ago
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals
4 mins ago
6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals
Condor Software Completes SOC 1 Type 2 Audit: A Testament to Their Commitment to Data Integrity
36 seconds ago
Condor Software Completes SOC 1 Type 2 Audit: A Testament to Their Commitment to Data Integrity
Empire Offshore Wind Terminates $250M Contract With Seatrium Amid Macroeconomic Concerns
44 seconds ago
Empire Offshore Wind Terminates $250M Contract With Seatrium Amid Macroeconomic Concerns
Activision Blizzard Faces Age Discrimination Lawsuit: A Symptom of Larger Industry Issue?
3 mins ago
Activision Blizzard Faces Age Discrimination Lawsuit: A Symptom of Larger Industry Issue?
Latest Headlines
World News
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
13 seconds
Yale Triumphs Over Howard in Competitive Basketball Encounter
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
27 seconds
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
40 seconds
Bettendorf Rings in New Political Era as Mayor, Council Members Take Oath
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
42 seconds
Tampa Bay's Vasilevskiy: A Titan Struggling to Find His Form
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
48 seconds
Laser Hair Removal: An Expert’s Guide to Safety Measures
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
1 min
Winslow Girls' Hockey Team Breaks Losing Streak with an 8-2 Victory
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
1 min
American Consulate General and Local Government Department Discuss Operational Efficiency and Technological Integration
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
3 mins
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
3 mins
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app