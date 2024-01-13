en English
Chick-fil-A’s Closure at Oakwood Center Signals Challenges for Malls

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:35 am EST
The Chick-fil-A outlet in the bustling food court of Oakwood Center mall in Terrytown is drawing the curtains on its operations on January 31. This marks the end of an era of its longstanding presence in the mall, reflecting the broader challenges indoor shopping malls grapple with in the burgeoning era of online retail.

Struggles of Indoor Shopping Malls

Opened in the 1960s, Oakwood Center, anchored by retail giants Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, and J.C. Penney, has weathered the storm of declining sales tax revenues over the recent years. The fall from approximately $457,000 in 2019 to $435,000 in 2022 underscores the struggles it has endured amidst the tidal wave of online shopping that has ravaged many of its contemporaries. However, despite the downturn, the mall has managed to keep its doors open, a testament to its resilience and adaptability.

Brookfield Properties’ Forward-Looking Approach

The mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties, expressed disappointment at Chick-fil-A’s departure. Yet, they remain undeterred, demonstrating a forward-looking approach, ready to usher in new options for the community. The impending closure of Chick-fil-A opens the door for fresh opportunities, hinting at a new chapter in the mall’s history.

The Chick-fil-A’s New Venture and the Role of Terrytown Redevelopment District

Concurrently, Chick-fil-A is charting its own course, planning to inaugurate a new drive-thru only location nearby. This move is in sync with the changing consumer preferences and the need for convenience in today’s fast-paced world.

The Oakwood Center is part of the Terrytown Redevelopment and Restoration District, which actively raises funds through taxes for local enhancement projects. One such notable project is the Rising Oaks community, a 154-home development by Habitat for Humanity on the erstwhile Plantation Golf & Country Club site, which received a generous $1 million from the district for necessary infrastructure improvements. This demonstrates the district’s commitment to community development and the pivotal role it plays in shaping Terrytown’s future.

