Chicago's Wintry Spectacle: Steam Rises from Lake Michigan Amid Biting Cold

Chicago, the city renowned for its architectural feats and captivating skyline, added another mesmerizing sight to its visual repertoire. On a brutally cold day, when the air temperatures plummeted to 10 degrees below zero, a remarkable meteorological marvel unfolded on the city's waters. Steam, or more accurately, water vapor, began to rise from the surface of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. This spectacle, a quintessential part of Chicago winters, was caused by the stark contrast between the frigid air and the relatively warmer waters of the lake and river.

Advertisment

The Science Behind The Steamy Spectacle

The phenomenon of 'steam' rising from water bodies isn't as simple as it looks. It's a delicate dance of temperature differences and atmospheric conditions. When very cold air moves over warmer waters, the thin layer of warm air above the water's surface begins to evaporate. As this moisture rises, it meets the frigid air, which condenses the evaporating droplets into fog, creating the visual effect of steam. The same principle is at work when you see your breath 'steam' in cold weather. With Lake Michigan's water temperatures recorded at 39 degrees in the Chicago Crib and 34 degrees at the shoreline, the significant temperature disparity between the air and the water was the puppet master behind this steamy spectacle.

A Steamy Sight Amidst A Cold Spell

Advertisment

While the sight of steam rising from Lake Michigan and the Chicago River added a touch of magic to the city's winter landscape, it was a stark reminder of the city's struggle with severe weather conditions. The region, including Evanston and northern Cook County, was under a wind chill warning, with wind chill expected to reach as low as minus 35. The Midwest was enveloped in subzero temperatures, with a blast of Arctic air marking the coldest period of the season. This frigid weather even dipped into the southern U.S, and most of Wisconsin was under a wind chill advisory with temperatures dropping to 20 or 34 degrees below zero.

Bracing For The Cold

In response to the extreme cold, Evanston announced the opening of 'warming centers' throughout the week. The city, along with power company We Energies, worked to ensure power supply to residents, with less than 10,000 customers without power as of Sunday night. The company was on track to restore power to 98% of customers by the end of Sunday. Communities along Lake Michigan were not just bracing for the cold but also for the possibility of steam fog, a visual testament to the city's resilience in the face of extreme weather.

As experts suggest, the steamy spectacle will persist until the warm air layer above the water cools down enough to form ice on the lake's surface, marking an end to this phenomenon for the season. Until then, Chicagoans can enjoy the sight of steam clouds hovering over their city, a beautiful paradox amidst the biting cold.