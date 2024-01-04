en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Chicago’s Weather Forecast: Above-Normal Temperatures Continue, Potential Winter Storm Looms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
Chicago’s Weather Forecast: Above-Normal Temperatures Continue, Potential Winter Storm Looms

In line with the current weather pattern, Chicago continues to experience above-normal temperatures, marking the 15th consecutive day of this trend. Wednesday recorded a high of 36 degrees Fahrenheit, just a notch above the typical average for early January, with sporadic flurries and instances of freezing drizzle. At present, Chicago’s landscape remains devoid of snow, a phenomenon not entirely unusual, as historical data reveals that 38% of the past century witnessed a snowless January 3rd.

Comparative Snow Cover Across the U.S.

On a broader scale, the snow cover across the lower 48 states of the U.S. is considerably less compared to the same period last year. The upcoming forecast anticipates a return of the sun, peeking through scattered clouds on Thursday, with temperatures maintaining their position above the usual low of 30 degrees throughout the weekend.

Storm Track Development

An active storm track is on the horizon, slated to develop across the U.S. in the subsequent week. The first signs of this development will be the return of clouds to Chicago late Thursday night, followed potentially by light snow or mixed precipitation over the weekend. However, the weather system of greatest concern is a potential winter storm that is expected to make its impact felt in the Midwest early next week.

Impending Winter Storm

Originating from a system that has brought about near-record low barometric pressure in southwest Alaska, the storm is projected to usher in significant snowfall and powerful winds into the heart of Chicago by Tuesday. As of now, it is premature to issue storm-related advisories or provide reliable estimates on snow accumulation. However, these upcoming weather trajectories indicate a potentially challenging winter week looming ahead. In the event of snow accumulation, we could experience substantially colder weather, owing to the frigid air making its way from Canada. As the situation continues to develop, residents are advised to remain alert for updates.

0
United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
33 seconds ago
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
Year after year, the FX anthology series ‘Fargo’ has intrigued and captivated audiences with its audacious claim of being a ‘true story’. This tradition, maintained since its inception in 2014, is a nod to the original 1996 Coen Brothers film and serves as the show’s opening gambit. Each episode begins with a title card asserting
'Fargo' Continues to Intrigue with 'True Story' Claim in its Fifth Year
Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway
49 seconds ago
Fatal Traffic Accident During Police Response in Grand Chute: An External Investigation Underway
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
51 seconds ago
End of an Era: Salt Creek Grille in Dana Point to Close After Nearly 30 Years
Kansas City Unites in Search for Missing Teen, Sa'Riyah Moore
38 seconds ago
Kansas City Unites in Search for Missing Teen, Sa'Riyah Moore
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
40 seconds ago
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
Belmont Woman Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Transferred to State Prison
46 seconds ago
Belmont Woman Convicted of Second-Degree Murder Transferred to State Prison
Latest Headlines
World News
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
30 seconds
China Advocates for Global Solidarity and Cooperation Amid Economic Fragmentation Concerns
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
40 seconds
Jerod Mayo Responds to Reports: Reflections and Insights on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
1 min
From Home Workouts to 50 Pounds Down: Sophia's Inspiring Fitness Journey
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
1 min
Sam Townend KC Assumes Chairmanship of Bar Council Amidst Impending UK Election
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
2 mins
Activate: The Interactive Gaming Facility Revolutionizing Fitness
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
2 mins
Erie City Council Seat Vacancy: A Community Divided
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
2 mins
Unraveling the Intricacies of UK Coalition Government: Insights from the Political Currency Podcast
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
2 mins
NFL Milestones: 49ers' Remarkable Achievement and Chiefs' Division Dominance
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
2 mins
Gordon Hayward Trade Speculations: A Shift in the NBA Landscape
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app