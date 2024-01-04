Chicago’s Weather Forecast: Above-Normal Temperatures Continue, Potential Winter Storm Looms

In line with the current weather pattern, Chicago continues to experience above-normal temperatures, marking the 15th consecutive day of this trend. Wednesday recorded a high of 36 degrees Fahrenheit, just a notch above the typical average for early January, with sporadic flurries and instances of freezing drizzle. At present, Chicago’s landscape remains devoid of snow, a phenomenon not entirely unusual, as historical data reveals that 38% of the past century witnessed a snowless January 3rd.

Comparative Snow Cover Across the U.S.

On a broader scale, the snow cover across the lower 48 states of the U.S. is considerably less compared to the same period last year. The upcoming forecast anticipates a return of the sun, peeking through scattered clouds on Thursday, with temperatures maintaining their position above the usual low of 30 degrees throughout the weekend.

Storm Track Development

An active storm track is on the horizon, slated to develop across the U.S. in the subsequent week. The first signs of this development will be the return of clouds to Chicago late Thursday night, followed potentially by light snow or mixed precipitation over the weekend. However, the weather system of greatest concern is a potential winter storm that is expected to make its impact felt in the Midwest early next week.

Impending Winter Storm

Originating from a system that has brought about near-record low barometric pressure in southwest Alaska, the storm is projected to usher in significant snowfall and powerful winds into the heart of Chicago by Tuesday. As of now, it is premature to issue storm-related advisories or provide reliable estimates on snow accumulation. However, these upcoming weather trajectories indicate a potentially challenging winter week looming ahead. In the event of snow accumulation, we could experience substantially colder weather, owing to the frigid air making its way from Canada. As the situation continues to develop, residents are advised to remain alert for updates.