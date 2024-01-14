Chicago’s Response to Sub-Zero Temperatures: Citywide Warming Centers

Chicagoans experienced sub-zero temperatures over the weekend, prompting city officials to take swift action in ensuring the safety and warmth of its residents, including migrants. The Harold Washington Library was designated as a 24/7 warming center from Saturday night through Wednesday, providing refuge from the biting cold that held the city in its icy grip.

Protecting the Vulnerable

Migrants who had been standing by at the city’s landing zone in the West Loop were relocated to the library for shelter. While city officials did not specify the exact time of relocation or the number of migrants transferred, they previously reported 141 migrants at the landing zone as of Friday.

Advisories and Disruptions

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory due to the extreme cold, warning residents about the potential for frostbite and advising them to limit outdoor time to avoid hazardous road conditions. ComEd, the region’s power company, reported several power outages, while flight cancellations and delays were widespread at O’Hare and Midway International Airports.

Warming Centers: A Citywide Effort

Aside from the Harold Washington Library, other facilities such as the Garfield Community Service Center and Randolph Court at the Chicago Cultural Center were opened as warming centers. Various locations of the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library also opened their doors, offering temporary relief from the freezing temperatures. Some of these centers, including special openings for Martin Luther King Day, provided refuge during specific hours or operated around the clock, extending a lifeline to those seeking to escape the cold.

The city had activated its “Emergency Operation Plan for Extreme Cold,” opening additional warming centers for residents and newcomers alike. These centers, including drop-in locations, catered to those in need of shelter and assistance during this period of severe weather, serving as a testament to Chicago’s commitment to safeguard its citizens from the harsh winter conditions.