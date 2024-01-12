Chicago’s ‘Rat Hole’: An Unlikely Viral Sensation Drawing Tourists to Roscoe Village

In the heart of Chicago’s Roscoe Village, an unexpected tourist attraction has emerged on the sidewalk of the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street. It’s not a monument, a historic site, or a piece of public art, but a simple, unassuming depression in the concrete, fondly known as the ‘rat hole.’ This isn’t a refuge for vermin; instead, it is a hole shaped like a rat, which has become a viral sensation captivating the internet world.

The Unlikely Viral Sensation

The ‘rat hole,’ located in front of a three-flat building at 1918 W. Roscoe St., started gaining attention after a user posted its picture on a platform once known as Twitter. The image quickly went viral, racking up more than 4 million views and turning the rat hole into an unlikely internet celebrity. The hole, which has been part of the sidewalk for several years, is believed to be the imprint of a deceased squirrel, adding an element of urban folklore to its appeal.

Earning Its Place on The Map

Despite its peculiar origin, the rat hole has managed to earn a place alongside other notable attractions in the district. Illinois State Representative Ann Williams even featured it in a promotional video, emphasizing this unique site along with popular bars, restaurants, and the iconic Wrigley Field of her district. This newfound fame has led to people visiting and leaving coins at the location, a testament to its unexpected allure.

From Sidewalk Imprint to Iconic Landmark

What began as a simple rat-sized hole in a sidewalk has transformed into a symbol of local curiosity, attracting countless people to the city. The ‘rat hole’ has even been compared to Chicago’s iconic Bean sculpture, a testament to its popularity. As the city’s unlikely landmark continues to gain recognition, the rat hole serves as a reminder of the power of social media and the unexpected ways in which the ordinary can become extraordinary.