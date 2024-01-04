Chicago’s Metra Overhauls Fare System and Ticketing Process

In a significant shift aimed at modernizing its operations, Chicago’s Metra is revamping its ticketing system and fare structure. The changes, set to begin in February, will transform how commuters purchase tickets and how much they pay for their journeys.

Metra’s New Ticketing Process

As part of the overhaul, ticket windows at BNSF Line stations will be closed. Instead, riders will be mandated to purchase tickets through the Ventra app or vending machines. This change will extend to downtown station ticket windows, which will cease operations by February 1st. The move is a part of Metra’s broader strategy to streamline its operations and improve rider experience.

Simplifying Fare Structure

Metra is also simplifying its fare structure, reducing the number of zones from ten to four. Zone 1 will comprise downtown Chicago, with three suburban zones extending outward. One-way tickets into downtown will range between $3.75 and $6.75, while any non-downtown one-way journey will cost $3.75, making travel more cost-effective and straightforward for riders.

Changes to Fares

Most lines will revert to pre-pandemic fare levels, with the exception of the Fair Transit South Cook Pilot, which will transition to a new pilot offering reduced fares for low-income riders. Day passes and 10-ride tickets are being phased out, replaced by weekday passes and five-packs of day passes purchasable through the Ventra app. Incremental fares will also be discontinued.

However, monthly passes will remain available, priced at 20 times a one-way ticket. Commuters can purchase these passes through the Ventra app, with a $30 Regional Connect Pass offering unlimited CTA and Pace bus travel. Weekend and holiday all-day fares, as well as weekend passes, will continue to be sold, ensuring flexibility and convenience for occasional riders.

RTA’s Capital Projects

In related news, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) has released a semi-annual project management oversight report. The report, which highlights over 100 capital projects, includes active state-funded initiatives with a total budget nearing $3.9 billion. Notable projects in the report include the construction and rehabilitation projects for the CTA’s Blue Line and Metra Electric Community Initiative, as well as Pace’s South Campus project.