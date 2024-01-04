en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Chicago’s Metra Overhauls Fare System and Ticketing Process

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Chicago’s Metra Overhauls Fare System and Ticketing Process

In a significant shift aimed at modernizing its operations, Chicago’s Metra is revamping its ticketing system and fare structure. The changes, set to begin in February, will transform how commuters purchase tickets and how much they pay for their journeys.

Metra’s New Ticketing Process

As part of the overhaul, ticket windows at BNSF Line stations will be closed. Instead, riders will be mandated to purchase tickets through the Ventra app or vending machines. This change will extend to downtown station ticket windows, which will cease operations by February 1st. The move is a part of Metra’s broader strategy to streamline its operations and improve rider experience.

Simplifying Fare Structure

Metra is also simplifying its fare structure, reducing the number of zones from ten to four. Zone 1 will comprise downtown Chicago, with three suburban zones extending outward. One-way tickets into downtown will range between $3.75 and $6.75, while any non-downtown one-way journey will cost $3.75, making travel more cost-effective and straightforward for riders.

Changes to Fares

Most lines will revert to pre-pandemic fare levels, with the exception of the Fair Transit South Cook Pilot, which will transition to a new pilot offering reduced fares for low-income riders. Day passes and 10-ride tickets are being phased out, replaced by weekday passes and five-packs of day passes purchasable through the Ventra app. Incremental fares will also be discontinued.

However, monthly passes will remain available, priced at 20 times a one-way ticket. Commuters can purchase these passes through the Ventra app, with a $30 Regional Connect Pass offering unlimited CTA and Pace bus travel. Weekend and holiday all-day fares, as well as weekend passes, will continue to be sold, ensuring flexibility and convenience for occasional riders.

RTA’s Capital Projects

In related news, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) has released a semi-annual project management oversight report. The report, which highlights over 100 capital projects, includes active state-funded initiatives with a total budget nearing $3.9 billion. Notable projects in the report include the construction and rehabilitation projects for the CTA’s Blue Line and Metra Electric Community Initiative, as well as Pace’s South Campus project.

0
Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
37 seconds ago
Lahore to Promote Cycling Culture for Healthier Urban Environment
In a concerted drive to promote a healthier lifestyle and stimulate business opportunities, a special meeting chaired by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Divisional Commissioner of Lahore, was convened. The central theme revolved around fostering a robust cycling culture among the city’s dwellers. Revving Up the Cycling Culture Proposals that emerged from the meeting included the
Lahore to Promote Cycling Culture for Healthier Urban Environment
Indian Railways Extends Express Train Services to Yoganagari Rishikesh
7 mins ago
Indian Railways Extends Express Train Services to Yoganagari Rishikesh
St. Joseph Prepares for Safer School Zones with Sidewalk Initiative
8 mins ago
St. Joseph Prepares for Safer School Zones with Sidewalk Initiative
Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Achieves Milestone with Issuance of 11.5 Million New Driving Licences
59 seconds ago
Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Achieves Milestone with Issuance of 11.5 Million New Driving Licences
Provincial Transport Minister Advocates E-Challans and Strict Enforcement of Transport Regulations
1 min ago
Provincial Transport Minister Advocates E-Challans and Strict Enforcement of Transport Regulations
Puspakom Unveils Mobile Inspection Unit Schedule for January 2024
7 mins ago
Puspakom Unveils Mobile Inspection Unit Schedule for January 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
15 seconds
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
Sir Elton John's Tour Rake-In, Bet Settlement, and Street Tribute
46 seconds
Sir Elton John's Tour Rake-In, Bet Settlement, and Street Tribute
Private Party Makes a Notable Return at AEW Dynamite, Sets Sights on Tag-Team Championship
50 seconds
Private Party Makes a Notable Return at AEW Dynamite, Sets Sights on Tag-Team Championship
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
1 min
Sri Lanka Declares Essential Services Amidst Deepening Financial Crisis
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
1 min
Bribery Allegations in Ghana's Parliament: Investigation Concluded Without Charges
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
2 mins
Miracle Workers: Vietnam's National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology's Fight for Premature Infants
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Seattle U Redhawks vs Utah Tech Trailblazers: A WAC Basketball Showdown
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
2 mins
Harvard Student Targeted in Doxxing Campaign Amid University Controversy
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
3 mins
Colorado College Hockey Team Breaks into Top 20 Rankings; Goalie Kaidan Mbereko Shines
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app