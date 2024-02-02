Chicago’s Iconic 'Vagina Building' Changes Hands for $60 Million

In a striking shift in Chicago's commercial real estate landscape, the city's emblematic Smurfit-Stone Building, colloquially referred to as the 'Vagina Building' for its peculiar diamond-shaped top and split facade, has changed hands for a sum of $60 million. This price tag marks a significant dip from its 2017 sale price of $121 million, reflecting the overarching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for office space.

R2 Takes The Reigns

The 41-story office tower, nestled alongside Millennium Park, was acquired by the private real estate investment firm R2. This deal, reported by CoStar, represents the first sale of an office tower in Chicago for a sum exceeding $50 million since July 2022. The Smurfit-Stone Building, with its unparalleled architecture, has etched an indelible mark on Chicago's skyline.

Despite its nickname, architect Sheldon Schlegman has repeatedly clarified that the building's resemblance to a woman's vulva was unintentional. Often, the narrative surrounding the building's design has been misinterpreted, leading to rumors that it was crafted as a feminist icon. In truth, the building's unique appearance is a product of architectural creativity rather than symbolic intent.

Revival Plan for the Iconic Building

Post-acquisition, R2 CEO Matt Garrison referred to the Smurfit-Stone Building as an "instantly recognizable Chicago icon". The firm intends to breathe new life into the building by investing in amenities aimed at enhancing the tenant experience. As part of its strategy, R2 plans to retain and attract occupants, thereby addressing the current vacancy rate of over 30% in the office tower.