Business

Chicago’s Historic Marina City Retail Space Sold for $30 Million

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
In a significant real estate transaction, the iconic Marina City complex in Chicago saw the sale of its ground level retail space. The 146,000 square feet area was purchased for $30 million by an undisclosed buyer. The sale was finalized in late December by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, a Bethesda, Maryland-based company and one of the largest owners of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the U.S. This sale is a part of a larger series of sales by Pebblebrook in 2023, which amounted to a staggering $330.8 million.

Marina City: A Historic Landmark

Marina City, with its twin 65-story towers, is an iconic part of Chicago’s skyline. The complex was completed in 1968 and was recognized as the tallest residential structure at the time. It was also the first structure to be built using reinforced concrete and Linden climbing tower cranes. This ‘city within a city’ was envisioned to counteract urban decline and featured amenities that set the standard for modern urban living. It successfully triggered what many urban planners consider an urban residential renaissance, blending residential spaces with commercial areas in high-rise settings.

Tenants and Details of the Sale

The retail space at Marina City features notable tenants like the House of Blues and Smith and Wollensky. Alongside these, the sale also included two parking facilities adjacent to the Hotel Chicago. The proceeds from this sale are anticipated to be used by Pebblebrook for corporate purposes, potentially including debt reduction and share repurchase.

Pebblebrook’s Broader Strategy

This transaction comes as part of a broader strategy by Pebblebrook, which saw the sale of several properties in 2023. The company, with a portfolio of 46 hotels, is the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the U.S. The Marina City sale, alongside others, showcases their dynamic approach to real estate management and their commitment to maintaining a robust portfolio.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

