Chicago’s Annual Tree Recycling Program: From Christmas Trees to Mulch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Chicago's Annual Tree Recycling Program: From Christmas Trees to Mulch

Chicago has commenced its annual tree recycling program to aid its residents in the proper disposal of their Christmas trees post-holiday season. A collaboration between the Chicago Park District and the Department of Streets and Sanitation, the program allows citizens to drop off their trees at any of the 27 designated locations scattered across the city until January 20. The only prerequisite for participation is to ensure that all decorations, including ornaments, lights, and tinsel, are stripped off the trees prior to their drop-off.

From Trees to Mulch: A Circle of Sustainability

The collected trees will not end up in landfills. Instead, they will be transformed into mulch, a vital ingredient that enriches local parks and forests. In a bid to achieve sustainable waste management, the city is turning waste into a resource, thereby contributing to the environmental benefits of the recycling initiative.

A Green Gift to the Community

But the tree recycling program doesn’t stop at the process of turning trees into mulch. On January 8, the city will be offering residents an opportunity to collect free mulch from six specific locations. This move not only recycles the trees but also provides a useful resource for gardening and landscaping within the community, thereby fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among the residents.

Chicago’s Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

The annual tree recycling program exemplifies Chicago’s commitment to environmental stewardship, encouraging residents to engage in responsible waste disposal practices. By converting disposed trees into mulch, the city is not only diverting waste from landfills but also creating a resource that benefits the local environment and its inhabitants. As the city ushers in a new year, it continues to promote sustainable practices that benefit both the community and the environment.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

