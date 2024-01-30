Chicagoans Welcome Longer Days as Sunset Times Extend Past 5 P.M.

In a welcome progression from the shortest days of the year, Chicago has now reached a pivotal point where sunsets occur after 5 p.m. Central Time. With winter halfway over and spring looming on the horizon, expected to arrive in about 50 days, the city has been experiencing a varied mix of winter weather. These have included freezing rain, extreme cold, and significant snowfall in some areas. However, the recent sunshine has been a refreshing change for the city's residents.

Anticipating Later Sunsets in 2024

As we look ahead into 2024, Chicagoans can anticipate later sunsets. The sunset will occur at 5:21 p.m. on Valentine's Day, making it a perfect occasion for evening activities. By February 21st, the city will witness its first sunset at 5:30 p.m. Daylight Saving Time commences on March 10th, which will result in clocks being set forward by an hour, extending the daylight hours into the evening.

The First 7 p.m. Sunset

The first sunset at 7 p.m., a telltale sign of the longer days to come, will be celebrated on St. Patrick's Day. The joy of witnessing the sun setting progressively later in the 5 o’clock hour will continue right through March 9th. The onset of Daylight Saving Time will bring even later sunsets, with the sun setting at 6:52 PM and gaining roughly 1hr and 52 minutes of daylight.

Summer Solstice: The Longest Day of the Year

By May 3rd, the sun will set an hour later at 7:51 PM, with the latest sunsets slated for late June and early July. The peak amount of daylight will be on the summer solstice, June 20th. Following that, the days will begin to get shorter, and on August 7th, Chicagoans will witness their last sunset of the year occurring at 8:00 PM or later. With these extended daylight hours, the city of Chicago is all set to embrace the longer, brighter days of 2024.