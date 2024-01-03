en English
Automotive

Chicago Welcomes 2024 with Grand Vehicle Innovation Shows

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
Chicago Welcomes 2024 with Grand Vehicle Innovation Shows

The new year opens with a wave of high-profile events in Chicago, showcasing the latest in vehicle innovation. The city will host the Chicago Boat Show, the Chicago Auto Show, and the Chicago RV & Camping Show in quick succession, delivering a triple dose of technology, design, and thrill for automotive enthusiasts.

Chicago Boat Show: A Vessel of Innovation

The Chicago Boat Show, scheduled for January 10-14 at McCormick Place, promises to make a splash with a range of attractions. The event will feature new bumper boats, a paddleboarding pool, and a surf simulator, offering attendees an engaging, interactive experience. With adult tickets at $13 online or $15 on-site, and complimentary entry for children 12 and under with a paying adult, the event ensures fun for all ages.

Chicago Auto Show: Driving into the Future

Hot on the heels of the Boat Show comes the country’s largest auto exhibition – the Chicago Auto Show. Preceded by a media preview on February 8-9, and a charity event on February 9, the show opens to the public from February 10-19. It will showcase the latest innovations in automobiles, including the 2024 Ram Rampage, Cadillac Celestiq, Jeep Recon, and Mercedes-AMG C63. The show also offers a glimpse into the future with Chevy Corvette and BMW M5 embracing plug-in hybrid technology, promising more choices for drivers. Adult tickets are priced at $17, with discounts for children and seniors, and free entry for children under three.

Chicago RV & Camping Show: A Journey of Discovery

Concurrently, the Chicago RV & Camping Show will take place from February 15-18 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. The event will display new 2024 RV models and related exhibits, offering a unique experience for camping enthusiasts. Adult tickets cost $14 for one day or $19 for multiple days, with children’s tickets available at $4 or $7 for multi-day access.

As the city gears up for these upcoming events, Americaneagle.com celebrates its 20th year as the website agency development partner and hosting service provider for the Chicago Auto Show. The digital agency has played a crucial role in enhancing the event’s digital presence, streamlining the ticketing process, and creating personalized portals for exhibitors and media personnel.

Automotive Travel & Tourism United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

