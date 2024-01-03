en English
Refugees

Chicago to Open Temporary Shelter in Little Village Amid Growing Migrant Crisis

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Chicago to Open Temporary Shelter in Little Village Amid Growing Migrant Crisis

Chicago is set to open a temporary shelter in Little Village, a former CVS store, to house up to 220 migrants, majorly families with children, for a period of six months. This initiative is a part of a $160 million spending plan announced by Governor JB Pritzker to aid the sheltering and resettlement of migrants arriving in Chicago, a significant number of whom have been sent from Texas. The shelter in Little Village will be staffed by GardaWorld, taking up various operational duties.

Sheltering Migrants during the Holiday Season

New Life Centers has been staffing a temporary shelter at a Chicago hotel to manage the surge in arrivals over the holiday season. These migrants will be relocated to the Little Village shelter upon its completion. The city has also transitioned from using police stations for temporary housing to opening shelters in leased buildings and partnering with churches.

The Role of the New Intake Center

An intake center is being developed near Downtown to expedite the resettlement process, with six heated tents currently under construction at the city’s designated landing zone for migrants. The intake center is not intended for overnight stays but aims to provide immediate needs and resources for migrants, including connections to family, friends, or the shelter system.

Chicago’s Response to the Growing Migrant Crisis

Since August 2022, over 29,100 migrants have been directed to Chicago, with at least 535 buses arriving since January 1, 2023. Several Chicago suburbs, including Hinsdale, Woodstock, Buffalo Grove, and Joliet, have responded to the growing migrant crisis by passing ordinances fining bus companies that drop off migrants without notice. City leaders are pleading for a federal solution to the migrant crisis, with many migrants arriving without proper clothing and resources, thus straining the suburban communities.

Refugees United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

