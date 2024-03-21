Chicago Takes Legal Aim at Glock Over Illegal 'Machine Gun' Modifications

In a groundbreaking move, the City of Chicago has initiated legal action against Glock Inc., accusing the firearm giant of indirectly fueling an upsurge in gun violence through the sale of pistols prone to illegal modifications. This lawsuit, leveraging the Illinois Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle against gun violence in America's third-largest city.

Allegations and Legal Grounds

Central to the lawsuit is the claim that Glock pistols are uniquely susceptible to being converted into machine guns with the addition of an auto sear, colloquially known as a 'Glock switch.' This small, easily obtainable or manufacturable device can transform a semi-automatic Glock into a weapon capable of firing over 1,200 rounds per minute. Despite the terrifying potential for these modified weapons to exacerbate Chicago's gun violence crisis, the city alleges that Glock has done little to nothing to prevent such conversions. The lawsuit cites over 1,100 instances of crimes involving modified Glocks in just a two-year span, spotlighting the urgent public safety threat these weapons pose.

Historical Context and Legal Challenges

This legal challenge is not without precedent. The 2022 settlement between Remington Arms and the Sandy Hook victims' families demonstrated that gun manufacturers could be held accountable under certain state laws, despite the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. Chicago's lawsuit against Glock seeks to further test the boundaries of this legal landscape, using the Illinois Firearms Industry Responsibility Act as its foundation. The Act, designed to hold gun manufacturers accountable for harm caused by their products, provides a novel legal avenue for cities like Chicago to confront the gun industry's role in urban violence.

Implications for Public Safety and the Gun Industry

The lawsuit's outcome could have profound implications for both public safety and the gun manufacturing sector. A victory for Chicago might not only compel Glock to implement measures preventing illegal modifications but could also set a significant legal precedent. Other cities plagued by gun violence might follow Chicago's lead, using state laws to challenge gun manufacturers more aggressively. Moreover, this case could prompt a reevaluation of gun design and marketing practices industry-wide, potentially leading to safer urban environments.

As the City of Chicago stands firm against Glock Inc., this legal battle underscores a critical juncture in the fight against gun violence. By holding manufacturers accountable for the ease with which their firearms can be illegally modified, Chicago aims to stem the tide of violence flooding its streets. The broader implications of this lawsuit could resonate across the nation, marking a significant shift in how gun manufacturers are viewed in the context of public safety and legal responsibility.