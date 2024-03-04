Chicago Sun Times and WBEZ Merger: A New Dawn for Nonprofit Local News

On an election night in 2022, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ public radio showcased the potential of their recent merger, forming what might be the largest nonprofit local news organization in America. This unification under Chicago Public Media (CPM) signified a hopeful future for local journalism, according to Tracy Brown, chief content officer. Yet, management changes and union negotiations have posed challenges, and despite the removal of the Sun-Times’ digital paywall enhancing accessibility, sustainability concerns linger.

Advertisment

Strategic Shifts and Audience Growth

Since the merger, Sun-Times readers enjoy free access to news content, with the option of becoming supporting members or sponsors. This approach aims to broaden the newspaper's reach, especially among Chicago's diverse communities. Chicago Public Media CEO Matt Moog highlights the significance of the merger in increasing readership and newsletter subscriptions, with a focus on serving a majority people of color audience. The newsrooms have also seen growth in staff and diversity, with the Sun-Times planning to have about 105 newsroom employees by June 2024.

Financial Challenges and Innovations

Advertisment

Despite the optimistic outlook, financial hurdles remain. The loss of the Sun-Times’ digital paywall revenue has not been fully compensated by memberships and other revenue streams, such as newsletter advertising and events. Moog and newly appointed Sun-Times executive editor Jennifer Kho stress the importance of continually reaching more people and enhancing operational efficiencies. They also underscore the critical role of philanthropic funding and memberships in sustaining the nonprofit model.

Implications and Future Prospects

The merger has indeed sparked a national conversation about the viability of nonprofit models for local journalism. Other news organizations are exploring similar partnerships, driven by the urgent need for innovative solutions amid declining advertising revenues and shifting consumer behaviors. While the Chicago model may not be universally applicable, it offers valuable lessons on the potential of collaborations and the importance of community engagement in reimagining the future of local news.