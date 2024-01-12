Chicago Readies for Winter Storm: OEMC Steps Up Protection Measures

The Windy City is bracing for a winter storm that threatens to bring 6 to 12 inches of snow, accompanied by extreme cold. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) in Chicago is rallying to protect the city’s inhabitants. Jose Tirado, Acting Executive Director of OEMC, affirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of residents and unhoused individuals, stating that coordination with various departments and partners is underway to mitigate the impact of the weather onslaught.

Warming Centers to Combat the Chill

As the mercury plummets, the Department of Family and Support Services has swung into action, opening warming centers in six community service centers. These havens of warmth are operational when the temperature descends to 32 degrees or below, from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional centers, including libraries and park districts, stand ready to open their doors if the need arises. The Garfield Community Service Center, operating 24 hours, will remain open throughout the holiday weekend, connecting people to emergency services. Residents seeking warmth after hours can dial 311, the city’s non-emergency services number.

OEMC’s Weather Advisory

The OEMC has urged residents to stay informed and look out for their neighbors during the storm. The agency highlighted the winter parking ban, effective from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. until April 1, to facilitate street cleaning and snow plowing. The Chicago Fire Department has issued a warning against placing space heaters near flammable materials and underscored the significance of keeping smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in check. They also provided tips on preventing pipe freezing and ensuring pet safety during the winter storm.

Power and Transportation Measures

With power outages impacting tens of thousands and schools shifting to remote learning or closing, the city is preparing for the worst. The Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Tollway are deploying snowplows and trucks to maintain clear roads. Amidst the flurry of preparations, the upcoming storm is drawing comparisons with the devastating ‘heart attack’ snowstorm of 1987, emphasizing the potential danger of the current weather conditions. Forecasters are warning of life-threatening travel conditions, urging residents to stay indoors and safe.