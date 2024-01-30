Chicago Politicians Cast Doubt on Potential Formula 1 Grand Prix in the City

Recent speculation over the feasibility of Chicago playing host to a Formula 1 Grand Prix has been significantly quelled due to pushback from local politicians. The wavering interest in such a global sporting event was kindled following the discovery that Liberty Media, the current owner of Formula 1, had formally trademarked the phrase 'Formula 1 Chicago Grand Prix.' Chicago, having recently unveiled a brand-new street course for a Nascar event in the city's central district, centered around the iconic Grant Park in the Loop area, seemed primed for a potential F1 event.

Political Pushback and Public Reaction

However, Chicago's 2nd Ward Alderman, Brian Hopkins, has shed light on the fact that discussions concerning the F1 event did not progress far. He stated that F1's requirement for a minimum 10-year deal posed a significant obstacle. The public response to the Nascar event wasn't overwhelmingly positive, adding to the mounting skepticism regarding the feasibility of an F1 race in the Windy City.

Track Requirements and Financial Implications

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Alderman Brendon Reilly highlighted that the modifications made to facilitate the Nascar race would not meet the higher, more exacting requirements of an F1 track. This observation implies a need for additional investment, leading to higher costs and complexity.

Fan Response and Future of Formula 1 in Chicago

Simultaneously, the possibility of an additional race in the US has ignited criticism from F1 fans. They have expressed concerns over the potential replacement of iconic tracks such as the Circuit of the Americas. The increasing number of street circuits on the calendar has also fueled discontent among the fan base. Hence, the likelihood of a Formula 1 race being added to Chicago's event calendar in the near future appears increasingly slim.