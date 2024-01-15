Chicago Non-profits Grapple with Infrastructure Challenges, Highlighting Issues of Accessibility

On a bustling block in Chicago's Brighton Park, two vibrant non-profits, the Center for Independence Through Conductive Education (CFI) and Devices 4 the Disabled, anchor the community. They provide essential services to disabled children and adults, lending a lifeline in an environment that often overlooks their needs. However, these organizations find themselves facing an uphill battle, not with their mission, but with the very infrastructure that surrounds them. Crumbling sidewalks, an absence of curb cuts, and a dearth of disabled parking spots pose a significant challenge to their day-to-day operations and those they serve.

Concrete Challenges

Misael Suarez, a beneficiary of Devices 4 the Disabled and a wheelchair user, paints a vivid picture of the struggle. Navigating the area, riddled with dilapidated sidewalks, is a daily ordeal for Suarez. The lack of designated disabled parking spots further compounds the problem. This forces Suarez, and others like him, to park blocks away and traverse hazardous pathways to reach the organizations that are meant to support them.

Fighting for Accessibility

Josephine Boggs from CFI and Jessica Corbus from Devices 4 the Disabled are acutely aware of these dangers. They have been vocal about the safety risks and the difficulties posed to their beneficiaries due to the inadequate infrastructure. They have been pushing for changes, requesting new sidewalks and reserved disabled parking signs for two years, but the process has been painfully slow.

Hope on the Horizon

But there is a glimmer of hope. Alderman Julia Ramirez of the 12th Ward, who took office in May, acknowledges the urgency of the situation. She has prepared a draft ordinance to address the lack of disabled parking spaces and is ready to present it to the City Council. This process, however, can take up to four months, but if the local alderman endorses it, the council typically supports such measures. Ramirez has also allocated funds to repair the sidewalks, but for now, the non-profits and their beneficiaries must endure the current conditions.

As Chicago continues to grapple with these challenges, the plight of these two non-profits and their beneficiaries serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need to focus on accessibility and inclusion. The story of Brighton Park is a microcosm of the broader struggles faced by disabled individuals across America, highlighting the critical importance of ensuring accessible infrastructure in our communities.