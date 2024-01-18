Chicago Neighborhood Pushes for Park Renaming to Honor Historical Black Family

Endeavors are underway in Chicago's Far North Side neighborhood, Rogers Park, to rename Paschen Park in honor of the Pollard family. The Pollards, acknowledged as the neighborhood's first Black residents, were influential figures in American history. Their contributions stretch across various fields, from sports and nursing to academia and the arts.

Community Advocacy for Pollard Family Park

The Rogers Park West Ridge Historical Society, caretakers of the Pollard family home, are at the forefront of this renaming campaign. They are backed by more than 1,000 residents who have signed a petition in support of the proposed renaming to Pollard Family Park.

Despite receiving support from Ald. Maria Hadden and the community, the Chicago Park District has yet to provide a definite response or timeline for the decision. The Park District's renaming process entails a public comment period and a board vote, but there's no indication that this process has started for the Pollard Park proposal.

Renaming Effort Aims to Inspire Future Generations

The renaming effort is perceived not merely as an act of recognition but also as an inspiration for future generations. This initiative aligns with previous successful renaming campaigns spearheaded by the historical society. The Pollard family's history in the neighborhood, particularly their trailblazing roles in various sectors, is a testament to their significance and the need for recognition.

Community Rallies Amid Delay

Discontent is brewing among neighbors due to the delay in the renaming process. To keep the momentum alive, community members have been attending monthly Board of Commissioners meetings and organizing local activities. They hope their continued advocacy will expedite the renaming of Paschen Park to Pollard Family Park, thereby immortalizing the Pollard family's legacy in the neighborhood they once called home.