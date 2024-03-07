Chicago Museum Unveils First-Ever 007 Science Exhibit: Bond's World Through STEM

On March 7, 2024, the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago embarked on a groundbreaking journey into the intersection of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and popular culture with the opening of 007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond. This innovative exhibit, a first of its kind, delves into the scientific genius behind the thrilling world of one of the most enduring movie franchises in cinema history. Drawing on an unexpected treasure trove of Bond artifacts located in an airplane hangar in Kankakee, Illinois, the museum offers an unparalleled exploration of the gadgets, vehicles, and technologies that have captivated audiences for decades.

The Exhibit: A Treasure Trove of Bond Artifacts

The exhibit boasts an impressive array of more than 100 artifacts, including 13 vehicles and a myriad of gadgets that illustrate the scientific and technological prowess behind James Bond's cinematic escapades. Highlights include the bionic eyeball for Blofeld from No Time to Die (2021), the deep star underwater helmet from For Your Eyes Only (1981), and the Aston Martin DBS from Casino Royale (2006). The latter set a Guinness World Record for the most barrel rolls in a stunt, showcasing the daring and innovation synonymous with the Bond series. The exhibition ensures that fans of the franchise will find at least one artifact from each of the 27 Bond films, offering a comprehensive journey through the evolution of technology and creativity in the series.

STEM Meets Popular Culture

The museum's decision to host this exhibit was sparked by the discovery of a vast collection of Bond vehicles owned by The Ian Fleming Foundation, located surprisingly close to Chicago. Kathleen McCarthy, Director of Collections at the Museum of Science and Industry, highlighted the opportunity to blend STEM with popular culture, providing a compelling and inspiring educational experience. The exhibit not only celebrates the iconic status of James Bond but also emphasizes the importance of physics, chemistry, engineering, and mathematics in creating the thrilling and often fantastical elements that fans adore. Through interactive displays and detailed explanations, visitors are invited to unravel the science behind the spectacle, making 007 Science: Inventing the World of James Bond a unique blend of education and entertainment.

The 007 Science exhibition runs from March 7 to October 27, 2024, at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. It requires an additional ticket beyond general museum admission, with prices set at $18 for adults and $14 for children aged 3-11. Museum members can enjoy reduced ticket prices. This exhibit represents a significant milestone for the museum and offers a fresh perspective on the educational potential of integrating popular culture with STEM. Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the world of James Bond, gaining insights into the real-world applications and innovations that the franchise's fantastic gadgets and vehicles represent.