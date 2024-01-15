en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Chicago Homeowners Battle Arctic Temperatures: A Guide to Managing Frozen Pipes

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Chicago Homeowners Battle Arctic Temperatures: A Guide to Managing Frozen Pipes

As arctic temperatures and perilous wind chills grip the Chicago area, homeowners are faced with the imminent danger of frozen pipes, a menace that can lead to disastrous flooding. The icy conditions cause the water in the pipes to freeze, leading to limited water flow from faucets, a clear sign of frozen pipes. Rocket Plumbing provides a comprehensive guide to help homeowners navigate this frosty challenge, outlining ways to identify, manage, and prevent frozen pipes.

Thawing Frozen Pipes Safely

Thawing frozen pipes is a delicate process. Attempting to thaw them too quickly can lead to a burst, causing significant water damage. Homeowners are advised to gently warm the pipes using a hair dryer or heater, ensuring the faucet remains open to allow water to flow and relieve pressure. The process could take around 30 minutes, but this varies based on the severity of the freeze and the location of the pipe. If efforts to thaw the pipes fail, homeowners are strongly urged to contact a professional plumber to prevent further damage.

Preventing Frozen Pipes

Prevention is always better than cure, and this holds true for frozen pipes. The American Red Cross recommends several proactive measures, especially when temperatures are expected to plunge below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. Homeowners are advised to insulate exposed pipes, maintain a consistent temperature in the home, let faucets drip, open cabinet doors, seal leaks, and set the thermostat to at least 55 degrees. Notably, pipes near exterior walls or where the water service enters the home are more susceptible to freezing.

Dealing with Burst Pipes

Despite best efforts, pipes may still burst. In such cases, homeowners should immediately shut off the water, release water pressure, and avoid operating electric appliances near standing water to limit home damage. Moreover, knowing the location of the main shut-off valve is crucial in these scenarios. The cost to repair damages from a burst pipe can escalate into the thousands, making it imperative for homeowners to have a contingency plan.

0
United States Weather
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
10 seconds ago
One Dead in Hawthorne Shooting Amidst Spate of Violence in Los Angeles County
In a shocking Sunday morning incident in Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, two men were shot, one of whom succumbed to his injuries. The event took place around 11:27 a.m. on the 2000 block of 120th Street, in close proximity to the Century Freeway. Both victims were immediately rushed to a hospital where one was declared
One Dead in Hawthorne Shooting Amidst Spate of Violence in Los Angeles County
Three Lives Lost in Tragic Plane Crash in Poolville, Texas
57 seconds ago
Three Lives Lost in Tragic Plane Crash in Poolville, Texas
Wheeler County Traffic Stop Unearths Cash Stash in Ritz Cracker Box
1 min ago
Wheeler County Traffic Stop Unearths Cash Stash in Ritz Cracker Box
Unmasking a New Spider-Man: Twists and Turns in the Ultimate Spider-Man Series
35 seconds ago
Unmasking a New Spider-Man: Twists and Turns in the Ultimate Spider-Man Series
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
43 seconds ago
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
54 seconds ago
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
Latest Headlines
World News
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
13 seconds
Athletic Bilbao Battles Alaves in Tense Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals Showdown
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
43 seconds
Unanimous Endorsement for North Dakota Legislator Brandon Prichard: A Reflection of Political Strength
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
45 seconds
Conservative Party in Britain Braces for Potential Electoral Defeat: An Analysis
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
54 seconds
Iowa's GOP Caucuses: Trump Banks on Loyal Supporters Amid Freezing Temperatures
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
1 min
Pop Icon Collaborates with NHL and Drew House for Unique All-Star Jerseys
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
1 min
Gage Goldberg Commits to University of Colorado Football Team
Sylvia's Sisters Fights Period Poverty on National Day of Service
1 min
Sylvia's Sisters Fights Period Poverty on National Day of Service
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
4 mins
Ontario Hockey League Reschedules Erie Otters Game due to Travel Conditions
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
5 mins
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app