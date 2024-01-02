en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chicago Faces Post-Holiday Waste Surge, Raising Environmental Concerns

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
Chicago Faces Post-Holiday Waste Surge, Raising Environmental Concerns

The festive season in Chicago has wound down, leaving behind a burgeoning environmental issue – the surge in household waste. As families start discarding wrapping paper, leftovers, and decorations, there’s a sharp 25% increase in waste from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This contributes to an alarming additional 1 million tons of garbage being dumped into landfills every week.

The Environmental Impact of Holiday Waste

Decomposing holiday trash produces potent greenhouse gases, including methane, which is 28 times more effective at heating the Earth’s atmosphere than carbon dioxide. The United States generates an astounding 294 million tons of trash annually, with nearly half of it ending up in landfills. The holiday season also sees a surge in returned gifts, with approximately 5.8 billion pounds of returns ending up in landfills each year, generating roughly 16 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

Strategic Steps Towards Sustainability

Efforts are underway in Chicago to reduce waste and promote sustainability. Initiatives like recycling Christmas trees and advocating for sustainable alternatives to plastics are being championed. Simple changes like opting for bar soaps instead of plastic-coated dishwasher pods can drastically reduce environmental impact. The Reduce Waste Chicago nonprofit collects items to be reused or repurposed, including non-functioning holiday lights.

Gift-Giving and Its Environmental Footprint

The environmental impact extends to holiday gifts, including the materials involved in their presentation. To limit holiday waste, experts recommend giving gifts that don’t require packaging, reusing gift wrap, and opting for materials that can be used year after year. The tradition of decorating a tree with ornaments and lights also leaves an environmental footprint. In response, Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation hosts an annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program.

0
Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EHang Holdings Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cybersecurity: A Critical New Year’s Resolution for Enterprises

By Salman Akhtar

InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details

By Sakchi Khandelwal

MTPN Intensifies Efforts to Combat Scams in Malaysia

By BNN Correspondents

Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback ...
@Business · 30 seconds
Pershing Square Holdings Announces Significant Share Buyback ...
heart comment 0
Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd Poised for Growth Amid Air Travel Uptick
MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs

By Saboor Bayat

MasterChef Finalist Tony Rodd Shuts Restaurant Amid Soaring Energy Costs
Philippine Economic Zone Authority Unfazed by Territorial Disputes, Continues to Court Chinese Investments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Philippine Economic Zone Authority Unfazed by Territorial Disputes, Continues to Court Chinese Investments
PowerStone’s Quebec Cobalt Claims Impacted by Moratorium

By Sakchi Khandelwal

PowerStone's Quebec Cobalt Claims Impacted by Moratorium
Latest Headlines
World News
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
29 seconds
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
31 seconds
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
40 seconds
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
40 seconds
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
52 seconds
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
1 min
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
1 min
A Call for Democratic Political Economy Amidst Multiple Crises in the US
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
1 min
Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo: Celebrating 90 Years of Tradition and Community Spirit
Purdue vs Maryland: A Battle of Skill, Strategy, and Collegiate Spirit
2 mins
Purdue vs Maryland: A Battle of Skill, Strategy, and Collegiate Spirit
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
26 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app