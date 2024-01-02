Chicago Faces Post-Holiday Waste Surge, Raising Environmental Concerns

The festive season in Chicago has wound down, leaving behind a burgeoning environmental issue – the surge in household waste. As families start discarding wrapping paper, leftovers, and decorations, there’s a sharp 25% increase in waste from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. This contributes to an alarming additional 1 million tons of garbage being dumped into landfills every week.

The Environmental Impact of Holiday Waste

Decomposing holiday trash produces potent greenhouse gases, including methane, which is 28 times more effective at heating the Earth’s atmosphere than carbon dioxide. The United States generates an astounding 294 million tons of trash annually, with nearly half of it ending up in landfills. The holiday season also sees a surge in returned gifts, with approximately 5.8 billion pounds of returns ending up in landfills each year, generating roughly 16 million metric tons of CO2 emissions.

Strategic Steps Towards Sustainability

Efforts are underway in Chicago to reduce waste and promote sustainability. Initiatives like recycling Christmas trees and advocating for sustainable alternatives to plastics are being championed. Simple changes like opting for bar soaps instead of plastic-coated dishwasher pods can drastically reduce environmental impact. The Reduce Waste Chicago nonprofit collects items to be reused or repurposed, including non-functioning holiday lights.

Gift-Giving and Its Environmental Footprint

The environmental impact extends to holiday gifts, including the materials involved in their presentation. To limit holiday waste, experts recommend giving gifts that don’t require packaging, reusing gift wrap, and opting for materials that can be used year after year. The tradition of decorating a tree with ornaments and lights also leaves an environmental footprint. In response, Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation hosts an annual Holiday Tree Recycling Program.