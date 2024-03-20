Chicago Files Landmark Lawsuit Against Glock for Modifiable Pistols Fueling Urban Violence

On Tuesday, the city of Chicago took a bold step by filing a groundbreaking lawsuit against Glock, one of the leading handgun manufacturers globally. The lawsuit accuses Glock of endangering the public by selling firearms that can be easily converted into machine guns, thus contributing significantly to the city's gun violence. This legal action seeks to halt the sale of modifiable Glock pistols in Chicago and demands compensation for the damages incurred from related gun violence incidents.

Advertisment

Background and Implications

In recent years, Chicago has witnessed a disturbing rise in gun violence, with a significant number of incidents involving firearms illegally modified to function as machine guns. According to the 41-page lawsuit, over 1,100 Glock firearms have been seized by Chicago authorities in the past two years alone, all modified with a small device known as a "switch" or "auto sear." These devices, purchasable online or producible via 3D printing, transform semi-automatic firearms into weapons capable of firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute. The lawsuit underscores the ease with which these modifications can be made and points out Glock's alleged negligence in addressing this grave issue.

Legal Strategy and Support

Advertisment

The city's legal challenge is bolstered by support from Everytown Law, a group of litigators affiliated with the gun control organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The lawsuit leverages the Illinois Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, aiming to set a precedent in holding manufacturers accountable for their products' potential to endanger public safety. Chicago's legal team argues that Glock has long been aware of how easily its pistols can be modified yet has failed to implement any significant measures to mitigate this risk. As such, the lawsuit demands that Glock establish "reasonable controls, safeguards, and procedures" to prevent the sale of modifiable pistols to civilians, with exceptions only for law enforcement personnel.

Reactions and Responses

Glock's reaction to the lawsuit remains pending, as the company has not yet responded to requests for comment. Meanwhile, gun control advocates and city officials have praised the legal action as a critical step towards addressing the proliferation of illegal machine guns and reducing gun violence in Chicago. The lawsuit represents a novel approach to gun control legislation, aiming to directly challenge manufacturers over the design and sale of firearms susceptible to dangerous modifications.

As this legal battle unfolds, it has the potential to set a significant precedent for how gun manufacturers are held accountable for their products' impact on public safety. The outcome of Chicago's lawsuit against Glock could inspire other cities to pursue similar legal strategies, potentially leading to broader changes in gun manufacturing and sales practices. Amidst a national debate on gun control, Chicago's bold move underscores the urgency of addressing the loopholes and lax regulations that contribute to gun violence in urban communities across the United States.