Chicago Cubs in Active Pursuit of Starting Pitching Amid MLB Negotiations

In a crucial move to boost their starting pitching rotation, the Chicago Cubs are actively pursuing a mid-rotation-quality starter. With Cole Hamels from the Phillies temporarily benched due to a hamstring injury, the Cubs have extended their search to all other 29 Major League Baseball (MLB) teams.

Advertisment

Pitching Reinforcements

The team's objective is clear: to secure a pitcher who could follow the likes of Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta in a potential playoff rotation. A possible deal with the New York Mets was seemingly affected by an injury to Cubs prospect Javy Baez. However, the Cubs' president, Theo Epstein, has confirmed the team's ongoing search for pitching reinforcements.

Trade Negotiations

Advertisment

While the Cubs remain cautious about trading their top prospects, they are open to negotiations involving others from their talent pool. Outfielder Jacob Hannemann has been attracting interest, and the club is also engaged in discussions with the Los Angeles Angels.

Team Updates

Further updates from the Cubs' camp include manager Joe Maddon's remarks on social media use by players, the signing of draft pick Ian Happ, the suspension of two minor-league pitchers over steroid use, injury updates on Jorge Soler, and Kris Bryant's ongoing hitting streak. In a related development, Cleveland has designated pitcher Shaun Marcum for assignment following a lackluster performance against the Cubs.

As the team continues to navigate through MLB negotiations, the Cubs are also rumored to be considering starting pitchers Shōta Imanaga, Cody Bellinger, and Matt Chapman. They are also potentially looking to enhance their bullpen with the introduction of Josh Hader. The team's aim is clear: to make impactful moves to improve their roster after falling short of the playoffs in the previous season.