Chicago Board of Trade Futures Market Report: A Snapshot of Commodity Prices

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) recently released its futures market data for a variety of commodities, including wheat, corn, oats, soybeans, soybean oil, and soybean meal. These figures represent the opening, high, low, and settling prices for each commodity, along with their changes in prices.

Wheat Futures

March wheat futures settled at 590.25 cents per bushel, marking a decrease of 9.5 cents. Similarly, May wheat also saw a reduction in price, decreasing by 9 cents to settle at 599 cents per bushel.

Corn Futures Show Mixed Results

March corn futures remained unchanged, settling at 442.75 cents per bushel. However, December corn showed a slight increase of 1.25 cents, settling at 477.75 cents per bushel.

Changes in Oats, Soybeans, Soybean Oil, and Soybean Meal

March oats decreased by 4.25 cents, settling at 367.5 cents per bushel. Conversely, March soybeans increased by 7.75 cents to 1196.25 cents per bushel. Soybean oil futures for March also increased, rising by 0.60 cents to 45.33 cents per pound. Lastly, soybean meal for March saw a significant increase, jumping by 4.30 dollars to $361.10 per ton.

The report further includes estimated sales, previous day's sales, and open interest data for each commodity. The CBOT reminds readers that the content is copyrighted and should not be republished without express permission.

This CBOT futures market report provides a clear and concise snapshot of the commodity futures market, absent of any additional commentary or analysis. It is a straightforward and essential tool for those invested in the futures market, providing data that can influence trading and investment decisions.