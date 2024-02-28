CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia's New Facility Begins Construction This Spring in Ringgold

CHI Memorial Parkway in Ringgold marks a new chapter with the commencement of construction on the CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia this spring, promising enhanced healthcare services while maintaining current patient services. The expansion underscores CHI Memorial's dedication to improving healthcare accessibility and quality in the region.

Expanding Healthcare Access

CHI Memorial Parkway, a beacon of health in Ringgold, is set to expand its services through the construction of the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia. Currently, the facility offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services, including family medicine, pediatric, and specialty physicians' clinics. It is also home to an Imaging Center, the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, and the Rees Skillern Cancer Institute, ensuring a continuum of care that spans preventative, primary, and acute hospital care, alongside specialized services in cancer, cardiac care, neuroscience, stroke care, orthopedics, and rehabilitation.

Ensuring Uninterrupted Service During Construction

In line with CHI Memorial's commitment to patient care, extensive plans have been devised to ensure that there will be no interruption to the accessibility of existing services throughout the construction period. This strategic approach emphasizes the organization's dedication to providing uninterrupted healthcare services to the community, even as it forges ahead with expansions to enhance and broaden the scope of care available to patients in the region.

CHI Memorial's Vision for the Future

The construction of the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia is more than a physical expansion; it represents CHI Memorial's vision of a future where quality healthcare is accessible to more residents in the region. As a not-for-profit, faith-based healthcare organization, CHI Memorial is deeply committed to the well-being of the community it serves. This project is a testament to their ongoing efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of the region, ensuring that every patient has access to the comprehensive care they require.

The development at CHI Memorial Parkway is a significant milestone in the mission to enhance healthcare services in Ringgold and the surrounding areas. As the new CHI Memorial Hospital Georgia takes shape, the community can look forward to a facility equipped to meet their healthcare needs today and in the future, marking a new era of healthcare excellence in the region.