Chi Chi's 'Just A Little Drag' Ignites Creativity and Community in Savannah's Club One

Underneath the bright lights of the stage every Wednesday in March and April, audiences can experience the 5th season of Chi Chi's "Just a Little Drag," a competition presented by Club One, a staple in Savannah's LGBTQ+ community.

A Stage for Expression

"Just a Little Drag" was started in 2021 by beloved glamorous Club One drag queen Chi Chi Bonet Sherrington. She also serves as the host and producer of the two-month-long competition. Brandon Thompson is the man behind Chi Chi, and he has been performing in this persona for over a decade.

"For me, drag was a way for me to become a little more confident in myself. I did not have the most confidence as a young adult," said Chi Chi. "Then I started dressing more like what they call a femme queen. And from there, I started doing shows and getting on the stage, and it became quite addictive."

A Legacy of Performance

Chi Chi immersed herself in the world and created a name for herself over the years since 2009, performing in many cities around the country and earning the crown of Miss Savannah Pride 2014. Additionally, Chi Chi is in control of her brand. She mixes her own songs, designs and creates her outfits, and produces all of her marketing materials.

"I decided that doing shows was something that I wanted to do on a consistent basis; the goal was always to work at Club One because Club One was the only place in town that employed drag queens at the time," said Chi Chi.

Innovative Competition Ignites Local Talent

Paving the way for new performers to come and create art through drag, Chi Chi's "Just a Little Drag" competition was born out of a conversation Chi Chi was having with her protégés she refers to as her "gay children." During the discussion, they talked about the need for new and underrepresented entertainers to show off their talent.

"Our competition has given people an open eye to different forms of drag. Often, we get caught up in what we see on TV or what we're used to seeing in drag, but there are some alternative types of drag that are still valid and still need to be seen," said Chi Chi.

Though it is a competition, it is also a learning ground for collaboration among the producers, judges, and contestants. It is a space where Chi Chi hopes contestants use this platform to amplify their profiles as artists. "Solidify yourself first. Make sure you get to know everyone in the city. Make sure you get to know people in the queer and straight communities. Make sure you build your confidence. Look at some of the examples of some of the people that have done amazingly throughout this city creating their own spaces," she said.