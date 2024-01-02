en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Chevy Chase Residents Divided Over Proposal for Historic District

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Chevy Chase Residents Divided Over Proposal for Historic District

Residents of Chevy Chase, a neighborhood in Washington, D.C., find themselves entangled in a debate over the potential establishment of a historic district within their community. At the heart of this discourse is the clash between preserving the unique beauty of the neighborhood and the need for growth and affordable housing.

Preserving the Characteristic Charm of Chevy Chase

Elizabeth Patton, who has called the area home for 39 years, is one of the vocal proponents of the Chevy Chase DC Historic District. She laments the demolition of the neighborhood’s beautiful homes, only to be replaced by larger, less characteristic houses. This proposed district, stretching from Western Avenue to Military Road and Chevy Chase Parkway NW, aims to put new development projects under design review, which would allow for community input.

Patton believes this move could help preserve the unique character and beauty of the neighborhood, preventing the loss of its quaint charm to modern constructions. She sees the historic district as a means to protect and maintain the architectural heritage of Chevy Chase.

Objections over Restrictions and Housing Affordability

However, the proposal has not been met without resistance. Critics argue that the establishment of a historic district could potentially hinder the creation of affordable housing, restrict growth, and place a heavy burden on homeowners seeking to renovate their properties. At the forefront of this opposition is Alex Korman, another D.C. resident, who emphasizes the city’s dire need for more housing to address pressing issues like homelessness.

Balancing Preservation and Development

An interesting perspective comes from Jesse Kreier, who resides just outside the proposed boundary. He supports the idea of preserving the historic character of the neighborhood while also accommodating growth and innovation in housing. Kreier points out that the city already has 37 historic districts, which have managed to balance preservation and development.

The proposal’s fate lies in the hands of the D.C. Historic Preservation Review Board, which is set to deliberate on this contentious issue in an upcoming meeting. As the residents watch with bated breath, the decision will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the future of the Chevy Chase neighborhood.

0
United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal

By Salman Khan

Magic Kingdom Unveils Three New Limited-Edition Pins: A Collector's Delight

By BNN Correspondents

2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown

By Salman Khan

Abby Stone Ventures into Singlehood in Night Court Season 2

By BNN Correspondents

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys Ends With a Twist in Season 6 ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Hercules: The Legendary Journeys Ends With a Twist in Season 6 ...
heart comment 0
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis

By Mazhar Abbas

2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Florida’s Immigration Justice Movement: Empowering Undocumented Immigrants

By Israel Ojoko

Florida's Immigration Justice Movement: Empowering Undocumented Immigrants
Okawville Times and Nashville News Merge to Form The Washington County News

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Okawville Times and Nashville News Merge to Form The Washington County News
Harmony Biosciences Stock Plummets Amid Downgrade and Future Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

Harmony Biosciences Stock Plummets Amid Downgrade and Future Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
8 seconds
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
21 seconds
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
28 seconds
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
28 seconds
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
1 min
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
2 mins
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2 mins
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
2 mins
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
17 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app