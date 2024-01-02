en English
Business

Chevron’s Write-Down Signals Impact of California’s Regulatory Environment

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
Chevron's Write-Down Signals Impact of California's Regulatory Environment

In a significant development, Chevron, a leading energy company, has announced a write-down of its upstream assets in California, attributing the move to the stringent regulatory environment of the state. The decision is a direct consequence of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s policies aimed at reducing dependence on fossil fuels, a move that has resulted in noticeable shifts in the state’s energy investment landscape.

Regulatory Challenges and Anticipated Losses

Chevron anticipates incurring non-cash, after-tax charges ranging between $3.5 billion and $4 billion in its fourth-quarter results. The impairment primarily concerns the company’s U.S. upstream assets, especially those in California. The company cites ‘continuing regulatory challenges’ as the reason for lower anticipated future investments in its business plans.

Furthermore, Chevron expects that obligations for several abandoned and decommissioned wells and pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico, purchased by other companies, will likely revert to Chevron following the buyers’ bankruptcy filing in 2023. However, the company did not provide a detailed breakdown of expected losses between the Gulf and California.

The Impact of California’s Energy Policies

On record, Chevron has been vocal about the difficulties posed by California’s energy policies, suggesting that these regulations are deterring investment opportunities. Among the contentious policies are the state’s cap-and-trade program, the low-carbon fuel standard, penalties for refiners’ ‘excessive’ margins, and a 2022 law limiting new drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and schools.

The company has even stated that it had to cut ‘hundreds of millions’ in California investments due to the state’s adversarial government policies. However, despite the write-downs, Chevron has expressed its intent to continue operating the oil fields and related assets for years to come.

Future Prospects Amid Challenges

Chevron’s production in California has seen a drop of 15% since the Covid-19 pandemic and now accounts for only 3% of its worldwide output. Yet, the company remains committed to its operations in the state, signaling a complex and perhaps adversarial relationship with its home state as Democratic officials continue their push to phase out fossil fuels.

Furthermore, Chevron expects to incur fourth-quarter charges in the Gulf of Mexico related to the cleanup costs of decades-old installations that have reached the end of their productive life. It’s probable that a portion of environmental costs of previously sold operations will revert to Chevron, and they expect to undertake the decommissioning activities on these assets over the next decade.

As the energy landscape continues to shift under the pressure of environmental regulations and the growing demand for sustainable alternatives, it remains to be seen how companies like Chevron navigate these challenges while balancing their financial imperatives.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

