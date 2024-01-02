Chevron’s Richmond Refinery Under Investigation Following New Year’s Eve Flaring

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has launched an investigation following a series of complaints about a flaring event at Chevron’s Richmond refinery on New Year’s Eve. This recent incident follows a more severe flare-up that happened in late November, which triggered more than a hundred complaints.

Previous Incident and Its Aftermath

The November incident lasted for ten hours and was caused by a power outage, resulting in Chevron issuing a level one air alert. However, hazardous-material teams eventually found no health risks associated with the incident. This event led to the refinery receiving violation notices.

Adding to Chevron’s woes, the Richmond refinery was also cited in December over a strong odor linked with the bioreactor. Another refinery in the area, the Martinez Refinery Co., also experienced a flaring incident on November 29, leading to a violation notice.

New Year’s Eve Flaring Event

The flaring event on New Year’s Eve was reported to be less severe, resulting in only six complaints. Chevron has stated that the flaring was a safety measure taken to relieve pressure following a system disruption, aiming to ensure the safe operation of the plant. Despite the incident, health officials did not deem it necessary to issue an air quality alert.

Implications and Ongoing Investigations

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District continues to investigate the complaints regarding the New Year’s Eve Flaring. This series of incidents has raised concerns about the safety measures established at Chevron’s Richmond refinery. It also highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the oil and gas industry in maintaining operational safety while ensuring environmental protection.