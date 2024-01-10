Chevron Nigeria Welcomes Jim Swartz as New Chairman and Managing Director

The oil and gas industry is set for a change in leadership as Chevron Nigeria Limited announces its new Chairman and Managing Director – Jim Swartz. His appointment comes into effect from April 1, 2024, as per the official statement issued by the firm’s General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, and published in the Nigerian national daily, The PUNCH.

Swartz’s Journey with Chevron

Swartz is no stranger to Chevron, having been part of the organization since 1990. He started his career as a Geologist in Louisiana and over the years, took on diverse roles in different parts of the world, including Angola and the United States. Prior to this appointment, Swartz served as the Vice President of Capital Projects based in Houston, USA.

An Expert in the Upstream Business

With a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Oklahoma, Swartz’s academic background aligns seamlessly with his professional trajectory. His extensive experience in the upstream business and a proven track record of fostering effective partnerships with stakeholders have been highlighted as key attributes for his new role.

Passing the Baton

Swartz will be stepping into the shoes of Richard (Rick) Kennedy, who has chosen to retire after a commendable tenure of nearly 40 years with Chevron. Kennedy’s retirement marks the end of an era, and Swartz’s appointment promises the beginning of a new one.

