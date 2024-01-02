en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Chevrolet Bolt EV Emerges as the Most Affordable Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Chevrolet Bolt EV Emerges as the Most Affordable Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV has emerged as the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) in America. Its starting price of $26,500, which includes a $995 destination fee, is effectively under $20,000 for many customers thanks to a shift in the federal EV tax credit law effective from 2024. The significant factor lies in the modification of the law that allows buyers to utilize the Bolt’s $7,500 tax credit directly at dealerships, thereby reducing the initial cost to a mere $19,995 for buyers meeting certain income stipulations. Additional state EV tax credits can further decrease the expense.

Changes in Federal EV Tax Credit Law

In a bid to stimulate the adoption of electric vehicles, the Biden Administration enacted changes to the electric vehicle tax credit. The new legislation restricts the eligibility of vehicles for the tax credit based on certain conditions such as the final assembly location, buyer’s income, and vehicle price. The law also disqualifies any vehicle with a battery that contains materials from or made by a ‘foreign entity of concern’, including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. However, a silver lining for consumers is that dealerships can now apply the entire credit on behalf of the buyer at the point of purchase, thus making EVs more accessible to low and middle-income buyers.

Extent of Eligibility and Future Prospects

The new regulations have resulted in a sharp drop in the number of electric vehicle models eligible for consumer tax credits. However, 13 vehicles still qualify for at least a partial credit, including models like the Chevrolet Bolt, Model 3 Performance, various versions of the Rivian R1S and R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lightning. Automakers are adjusting their supply chains to maintain buyer eligibility for the clean vehicle credit, and some vehicles are expected to regain eligibility in the future.

Impending Closure of Bolt EV Production

Despite the Bolt EV’s affordability, General Motors plans to cease its production by the end of 2023. Nonetheless, thousands of Bolts remain available at dealerships. The Bolt EV boasts of a comfortable and quiet ride, complete with features such as comfortable seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a digital driver information display, and an infotainment touchscreen. The availability of vehicles priced under $20,000 is dwindling, with fewer than 10 models expected to be offered in this price range compared to over 30 in 2017.

0
Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Evolution of Financial Management: A Shift Towards Fintech Solutions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution: A Journey into Radical Neutral Advocacy

By Justice Nwafor

Brooklyn Developer Acquires Northcliffe Forest Complex in Major Real Estate Deal

By BNN Correspondents

Another Business Bids Goodbye: Wanderscheid Delicatessen to Close

By BNN Correspondents

Gabon's Interim President Announces Purchase of Oil Company Assala Ami ...
@Business · 32 seconds
Gabon's Interim President Announces Purchase of Oil Company Assala Ami ...
heart comment 0
Louisiana Announces 9% Reduction in Workers’ Compensation Rates

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Louisiana Announces 9% Reduction in Workers' Compensation Rates
Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Managed Accounts Gain Traction in Retirement Plans Amid Challenges
Lemonade Inc Stock Falters Despite Strong Sales Growth

By Quadri Adejumo

Lemonade Inc Stock Falters Despite Strong Sales Growth
CCPC’s Rigorous Scrutiny of Mergers in 2023 Signals Strong Consumer Protection

By BNN Correspondents

CCPC's Rigorous Scrutiny of Mergers in 2023 Signals Strong Consumer Protection
Latest Headlines
World News
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
11 seconds
Women's Choice Award Recognizes Excellence in Heart Care across US Hospitals
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
13 seconds
Gharyan Municipality Unveils Reconciliation Charter in Wake of Violent Incidents
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
20 seconds
Michigan Advances to National Championship: Cam Goode's Remarks Ignite Discussions
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
33 seconds
Boston University Study Sheds New Light on Fear Memories and Behavior
LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving
34 seconds
LifeStream's Blood Drive: A Gift that Keeps on Giving
Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion
35 seconds
Ohio Sees Surge in Calls to Gambling Addiction Hotline Amid Sports Betting Expansion
Court Denies Extension of Physical Remand for PTI Activist Sanam Javed
37 seconds
Court Denies Extension of Physical Remand for PTI Activist Sanam Javed
Northfield High School Alumni: Making Strides in Collegiate and Professional Sports
44 seconds
Northfield High School Alumni: Making Strides in Collegiate and Professional Sports
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
45 seconds
Alleged Assault in Bangor, Co Down Leaves Man with Broken Jaw
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 seconds
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
40 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app