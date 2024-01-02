Chevrolet Bolt EV Emerges as the Most Affordable Electric Vehicle in the U.S.

The 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV has emerged as the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) in America. Its starting price of $26,500, which includes a $995 destination fee, is effectively under $20,000 for many customers thanks to a shift in the federal EV tax credit law effective from 2024. The significant factor lies in the modification of the law that allows buyers to utilize the Bolt’s $7,500 tax credit directly at dealerships, thereby reducing the initial cost to a mere $19,995 for buyers meeting certain income stipulations. Additional state EV tax credits can further decrease the expense.

Changes in Federal EV Tax Credit Law

In a bid to stimulate the adoption of electric vehicles, the Biden Administration enacted changes to the electric vehicle tax credit. The new legislation restricts the eligibility of vehicles for the tax credit based on certain conditions such as the final assembly location, buyer’s income, and vehicle price. The law also disqualifies any vehicle with a battery that contains materials from or made by a ‘foreign entity of concern’, including China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. However, a silver lining for consumers is that dealerships can now apply the entire credit on behalf of the buyer at the point of purchase, thus making EVs more accessible to low and middle-income buyers.

Extent of Eligibility and Future Prospects

The new regulations have resulted in a sharp drop in the number of electric vehicle models eligible for consumer tax credits. However, 13 vehicles still qualify for at least a partial credit, including models like the Chevrolet Bolt, Model 3 Performance, various versions of the Rivian R1S and R1T, and the Ford F-150 Lightning. Automakers are adjusting their supply chains to maintain buyer eligibility for the clean vehicle credit, and some vehicles are expected to regain eligibility in the future.

Impending Closure of Bolt EV Production

Despite the Bolt EV’s affordability, General Motors plans to cease its production by the end of 2023. Nonetheless, thousands of Bolts remain available at dealerships. The Bolt EV boasts of a comfortable and quiet ride, complete with features such as comfortable seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a digital driver information display, and an infotainment touchscreen. The availability of vehicles priced under $20,000 is dwindling, with fewer than 10 models expected to be offered in this price range compared to over 30 in 2017.