Cheval Blanc Seychelles to Open in 2024: A New Luxury Travel Destination

In the autumn of 2024, the Seychelles will welcome a new addition to its luxury travel scene: Cheval Blanc Seychelles. With 52 villas, each featuring private swimming pools and offering spectacular views of beachfront, hillside, or tropical jungle, this property promises an unprecedented experience of opulence and tranquility.

The Luxury of Cheval Blanc Seychelles

Managed by LVMH Hotel Management and masterfully designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, Cheval Blanc Seychelles is a tribute to Creole traditions and the natural beauty of its surroundings. This property, set to open its doors in 2024, is a significant expansion of LVMH’s premium Cheval Blanc hotels’ portfolio. The villas, each with their private pool, offer guests the choice of beachfront, hillside, or jungle views, each a unique experience.

Bargains and Events

On the travel front, other noteworthy news includes a New Year sale by Club Med until January 16. The sale features discounts on holidays between February 2 and October 31, 2024. A standout offer includes a seven-night all-inclusive package at Club Med Val Thorens Sensations in the French Alps, discounted from €1,930 to €1,739 per person. The package also incorporates return flights from Dublin and transfers.

Travel enthusiasts can look forward to The Holiday Show in Limerick, a platform showcasing holiday ideas and featuring free prize draws for flights. Flynn Hotels is also offering a sale until January 16, with a 20% discount on bed and breakfast bookings and a €22 food credit at their three Irish properties.

RodeoHouston: A Texan Extravaganza

Lastly, Houston, Texas, is set to host RodeoHouston, the world’s largest rodeo, from February 27 to March 17, 2024. The event follows the World’s Championship BBQ Contest from February 22-24, where 250 pitmaster teams will compete for the championship. The event also offers nightly live concerts, adding to the enthusiasm and excitement of the rodeo.